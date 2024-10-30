profile
DF : Dragon Age: The Veilguard est impressionnant visuellement sur Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X et PS5
    posted the 10/30/2024 at 11:27 PM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    suzukube posted the 10/30/2024 at 11:28 PM
    Le jeu est également tout simplement brillant sur PC : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjawnIC81nE
    skuldleif posted the 10/30/2024 at 11:51 PM
    non frero
    PS5/Series X

    mode qualité
    -1080p (reso interne, 4k output) quelques RT reflections and RTAO

    mode perf
    -720p (reso interne, 1440p output) reso minimum 504p.

    Series S

    mode qualité
    -648p pas de RT features

    mode perf
    -432p…

    apres d'apres shinobi ca passe en mode perf sur XSX/PS5 niveau rendu sur une grande TV 4K
    raoh38 posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:01 AM
    Grosse chiasse violette d'inclusivité c'est next direct.
    suzukube posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:07 AM
    skuldleif Spa trop grave il sera magnifique sur PS5 Pro
    jaysennnin posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:09 AM
    suzukube je sais pas mais je sens que vous allez vite déchanter avec la ps5 pro, parce que c'est du jamais vu de mettre en vente une machine, sans info sur ses specs complètes
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:12 AM
    raoh38
    On dirait que tu te fais "violet"... visuellement
    Mets des lunettes protectrices et tout s’arrangera
    kratoszeus posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:19 AM
    La honte quand tu vois horizon remaster qui est juste 3 fois plus beau et qui tourne dans résolutions/framerate plus élévés
    5120x2880 posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:21 AM
    skuldleif 432p c'est moins que la Wii
    kaiserstark posted the 10/31/2024 at 12:46 AM
    skuldleif Oui bon par contre pour le mode performance avec ce genre de résolutions faut bien être à plusieurs mètres de sa télé car n'importe qui à déjà jouer sur PC avec un upscaler que ça soit FSR ou DLSS avec une résolution interne est en-dessous du 1080p, la différence on la voit assez facilement.

    Sinon un résumé assez complet en anglais de la vidéo :

    -"Clearly a very handsome title"
    - Strand based hair system praised, looks good in both game play and cut-scenes
    - Cartoonish faces stick out slightly but stylized approach helps avoid uncanny valley

    - Consoles have 2 modes. Performance and Quality

    - PS5:
    - Fidelity: At or around 1080p and Performance at or around 720p with low DRS seen at 540p
    - Fidelity seems to stick to target resolution mostly
    - FSR2 used to upscale to 4K for Fidelity and 1440p for Performance
    - FSR2 fizzle and noise is lesser than most games using it
    - Image stability is generally fine and only stressed in fast combat, with little breakup
    - Fidelity is clearer but Performance's doubled refresh helps keep issues to minimum

    - Fidelity exclusively features RT reflections and AO
    - Equivalent to PC's "selective" setting so it doesn't apply to all surfaces
    - Some places like rivers show the same cube maps on both modes
    - Similarly for RTAO, only some areas get coverage.
    - No area spotted with both RTAO and RT Reflections at the same time
    - Certain areas get more priority over others and usage is very selective per area
    - RTAO improvement over Performance is very subtle
    - Only other difference is slightly higher SSAO, not much else to separate other than resolution

    - Fidelity mode is pretty much locked at 30 in DF's testing
    - Performance is mostly 60 but has periodic drops in cut-scenes and combat

    - Xbox:
    - Series X is just about identical to PS5 with same resolution metrics
    - RT and Visual quality metrics are also similar to PS5

    - Series S has the same toggles for both Performance and Quality mode.
    - Fidelity: 648p with a softer output than PS5/SX (FSR to 1440p ?)
    - Performance: 480p with FSR2 to 1080p
    - Both modes suffer more image breakup than PS5/SX comparatively
    - RT is dropped entirely and Strand hair are also dropped for more simpler hair
    - 30 FPS mode runs pretty locked outside of a single drop in DF testing
    - 60 FPS mode somewhat similar but has more drops, not up to the other consoles
    - Both Xbox machines (and PS5) also tear slightly

    Verdict:
    - DF preferred the Performance mode on PS5/SX
    - On Series S the choice is less clear, usually they would go for 30fps but there's no motion blur here that can make it a bit harder to recommend
    - Solid experience on current gen consoles
