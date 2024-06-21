profile
Final Fantasy XVI
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
guiguif
guiguif
Final Fantasy XVI fete son 1er anniversaire avec un artwork
Le compte Twitter de Final Fantasy XVI fete le premier anniversaire du jeu avec un nouvel artwork de Clive dessiné par Hiroshi Takai le chara designer du jeu.

    posted the 06/21/2024 at 03:43 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    bigsnake posted the 06/21/2024 at 03:45 PM
    J'ai tellement kiffé ce FF
    pxl posted the 06/21/2024 at 03:50 PM
    vivement sa sortie sur PC que je le découvre enfin
    jenicris posted the 06/21/2024 at 03:54 PM


    Hiroshi Takai c'est le directeur du jeu, c'est Kazuya Takahashi le character designer
