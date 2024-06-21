accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
33
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
magium
,
rikimaru
,
opthomas
,
eldren
,
mickurt
,
faremis
,
roxloud
,
minbox
,
kr16
,
eyrtz
,
korou
,
aym
,
serve
,
jenicris
,
minx
,
trungz
,
escobar
,
greggy
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
anomander
,
torotoro59
,
chaosad
,
marchale
,
kisukesan
,
shanks
,
liquidus
,
jasnah
,
guiguif
,
wutai
,
frionel
,
meusieubison
,
oboro
name :
Final Fantasy XVI
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
181
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
,
wutai
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6188
visites since opening :
10384818
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Final Fantasy XVI fete son 1er anniversaire avec un artwork
Le compte Twitter de Final Fantasy XVI fete le premier anniversaire du jeu avec un nouvel artwork de Clive dessiné par Hiroshi Takai le chara designer du jeu.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
jenicris
,
bigsnake
posted the 06/21/2024 at 03:43 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
bigsnake
posted
the 06/21/2024 at 03:45 PM
J'ai tellement kiffé ce FF
pxl
posted
the 06/21/2024 at 03:50 PM
vivement sa sortie sur PC que je le découvre enfin
jenicris
posted
the 06/21/2024 at 03:54 PM
Hiroshi Takai c'est le directeur du jeu, c'est Kazuya Takahashi le character designer
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Hiroshi Takai c'est le directeur du jeu, c'est Kazuya Takahashi le character designer