profile
Nintendo
162
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5207
visites since opening : 8306091
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Boîtes Switch

Date : 26 Septembre 2024


Date : 17 Octobre 2024


Date : 7 Novembre 2024

BONUS

24.10.2024 / 14.11.2024
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tynokarts, momotaros, killia, bisba, newtechnix, leonsilverburg
    posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (16)
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:09 PM
    Je vais tout acheter en démat pour ma Switch 2 full demat'.
    suzukube posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:10 PM
    Full Price, ce soutien incroyable de Nintendo de la Switch mérite tout mon soutien financier. En plus j'ai 2 bons Nintendo pour 99 € et c'est compatible avec tous ces titres
    wilhelm posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:12 PM
    La boite de DQIII est d'une violence. Les jap' ont toujours une longueur d'avance.
    gaeon posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:12 PM
    suzukube Pendez le haut et court !!!

    La jaquette de Zelda é_é
    Le reste ^_^
    Dragon Quest III *_*
    yukilin posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:25 PM
    J'aime bien la jaquette de Zelda et surtout Dragon Quest 3.
    guiguif posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:35 PM
    Les versions PS5 de DQ et RS2 pour avoir les illustrations en entier
    thejoke posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:48 PM
    Une page se tourne, l'artwork de DQIII n'est pas de toriyama.
    newtechnix posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:49 PM
    Pas top celle de Zelda, ils auraient pu faire beaucoup mieux, elle fait cheap, en plus au fond il rajoute Link afin de rappeler que c'est un jeu Zelda (jolie paradoxe )

    Mario Party c'est hyper classique

    Mario et Luigi est sympathique

    Dragon Quest déchire tout!
    Elle fait un peu dans le style crayonné de Miyasaki dans Nausicaa

    Romancing SaGa est pas mal du tout
    newtechnix posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:50 PM
    thejoke c'est vrai faudra voir avec le prochain nouveau DQ, ils ont dit que Toriyama avait déjà tout réaliser avant sa mort.
    deathegg posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:51 PM
    Les boîtes, le choix des gens de bon goût.
    kevisiano posted the 06/18/2024 at 08:46 PM
    Je veux une version boîte pour Ace Attorney Investigations Collection !!!
    saram posted the 06/18/2024 at 08:54 PM
    Dragon quest ce sera sur PS5 pour moi. Après la version catastrophique de Eiyuden Chronicles sur Switch, je me méfie.
    liberty posted the 06/18/2024 at 09:04 PM
    kevisiano J'aimerais bien toute les collections ace attorney en une seule cartouche sans rien a dl sur Switch
    sdkios posted the 06/18/2024 at 09:12 PM
    newtechnix Ils ont grand interet a utiliser le boulot de Toriyama pour le coup je pense, rien que la jaquette pourrait faire vendre d'après moi.
    kevisiano posted the 06/18/2024 at 09:23 PM
    liberty la collection ultime ahah. J'aimerais bien une trad pour The Great Attorney mais bon...
    newtechnix posted the 06/18/2024 at 09:24 PM
    sdkios on peut même considéré que c'est son ultime travail de sa part avant de nous avoir quitter
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo