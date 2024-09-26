accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
162
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
ntown
,
mickurt
,
supatony
,
lafontaine
,
loudiyi
,
izanami
,
zabuza
,
svr
,
trungz
,
shanks
,
escobar
,
knity
,
dx93
,
cuthbert
,
fullbuster
,
cyberwolf22
,
jf17
,
binou87
,
roivas
,
koopa
,
eldren
,
minx
,
darkparadize
,
bbox1
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
anonymous340
,
diablass59
,
grozourson
,
sphinx
,
stonesjack
,
legends12
,
squall04
,
spawnini
,
magium
,
gaymer40
,
linkiorra
,
link49
,
lz
,
ritalix
,
lolnope
,
minbox
,
greggy
,
draer
,
anakaris
,
furtifdor
,
gizmo2142
,
wolftag2
,
leblogdeshacka
,
artornass
,
tripy73
,
stardustx
,
ykarin
,
onirinku
,
larrykoopa
,
lutbrok
,
hir0k
,
rebellion
,
uta
,
blackbox
,
soulshunt
,
keka
,
orosama
,
guilde
,
kisukesan
,
jpplay
,
deum
,
jeanouillz
,
opthomas
,
hado78
,
jorostar
,
olimar59
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
esets
,
fifine
,
misterreno
,
gamergunz
,
galneryus
,
toshiro
,
alexkidd
,
linuxclan
,
arngrim
,
jeuxvideo1
,
theshareplayers
,
bliss02
,
kanda
,
jeuxvideo2
,
cijfer
,
darkfoxx
,
isiel
,
fred2
,
naruto780
,
nakata
,
mrbob
,
psykoben
,
clashroyale
,
jenicris
,
parisesport
,
floflo
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
kurosama
,
donkeykong06
,
shinz0
,
ravyxxs
,
shambala93
,
fiveagainstone
,
renton
,
jerome2000
,
rbz
,
coco98bis
,
princesnake
,
mugiwaraboy
,
samlokal
,
jeuxvideohc
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
nekonoctis
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
genraltow
,
xxxxxx0
,
jasonm
,
corrin
,
kenpokan
,
raph64
,
rachidd
,
mattewlogan
,
minimaxxx
,
benji54
,
jeuxmobile
,
triku
,
duraty
,
smokeboom
,
axlenz
,
espion
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
few
,
salocin
,
sniper3d
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
matcha
,
joueurn1
,
emmanue
,
simba66
,
roxloud
,
boyd
,
arthdy
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
namban
,
sephiroth07
,
teel
,
skk
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
129
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5207
visites since opening :
8306091
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Boîtes Switch
Date : 26 Septembre 2024
Date : 17 Octobre 2024
Date : 7 Novembre 2024
BONUS
24.10.2024 / 14.11.2024
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
tynokarts
,
momotaros
,
killia
,
bisba
,
newtechnix
,
leonsilverburg
posted the 06/18/2024 at 07:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
16
)
suzukube
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:09 PM
Je vais tout acheter en démat pour ma Switch 2 full demat'.
suzukube
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:10 PM
Full Price, ce soutien incroyable de Nintendo de la Switch mérite tout mon soutien financier. En plus j'ai 2 bons Nintendo pour 99 € et c'est compatible avec tous ces titres
wilhelm
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:12 PM
La boite de DQIII est d'une violence. Les jap' ont toujours une longueur d'avance.
gaeon
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:12 PM
suzukube
Pendez le haut et court !!!
La jaquette de Zelda é_é
Le reste ^_^
Dragon Quest III *_*
yukilin
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:25 PM
J'aime bien la jaquette de Zelda et surtout Dragon Quest 3.
guiguif
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:35 PM
Les versions PS5 de
DQ
et
RS2
pour avoir les illustrations en entier
thejoke
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:48 PM
Une page se tourne, l'artwork de DQIII n'est pas de toriyama.
newtechnix
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:49 PM
Pas top celle de Zelda, ils auraient pu faire beaucoup mieux, elle fait cheap, en plus au fond il rajoute Link afin de rappeler que c'est un jeu Zelda (jolie paradoxe
)
Mario Party c'est hyper classique
Mario et Luigi est sympathique
Dragon Quest déchire tout!
Elle fait un peu dans le style crayonné de Miyasaki dans Nausicaa
Romancing SaGa est pas mal du tout
newtechnix
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:50 PM
thejoke
c'est vrai faudra voir avec le prochain nouveau DQ, ils ont dit que Toriyama avait déjà tout réaliser avant sa mort.
deathegg
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 07:51 PM
Les boîtes, le choix des gens de bon goût.
kevisiano
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 08:46 PM
Je veux une version boîte pour Ace Attorney Investigations Collection !!!
saram
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 08:54 PM
Dragon quest ce sera sur PS5 pour moi. Après la version catastrophique de Eiyuden Chronicles sur Switch, je me méfie.
liberty
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 09:04 PM
kevisiano
J'aimerais bien toute les collections ace attorney en une seule cartouche sans rien a dl sur Switch
sdkios
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 09:12 PM
newtechnix
Ils ont grand interet a utiliser le boulot de Toriyama pour le coup je pense, rien que la jaquette pourrait faire vendre d'après moi.
kevisiano
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 09:23 PM
liberty
la collection ultime ahah. J'aimerais bien une trad pour The Great Attorney mais bon...
newtechnix
posted
the 06/18/2024 at 09:24 PM
sdkios
on peut même considéré que c'est son ultime travail de sa part avant de nous avoir quitter
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
La jaquette de Zelda é_é
Le reste ^_^
Dragon Quest III *_*
Mario Party c'est hyper classique
Mario et Luigi est sympathique
Dragon Quest déchire tout!
Elle fait un peu dans le style crayonné de Miyasaki dans Nausicaa
Romancing SaGa est pas mal du tout