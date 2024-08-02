Suite à l'accusation de la FTC sur les "mensonges de Microsoft" à propos des licenciements chez AKB après le rachat, leur réponse :

"Activision was already planning on eliminating a significant number of jobs while still operating as an independent company. The recent announcement thus cannot be attributed fully to the merger."



"Activision avait déjà planifié un certain nombre de licenciements importants tout en étant une entreprise indépendante. Les récentes annonces ne peuvent pas être entièrement imputées à la fusion"



