Réponse de Microsoft à la FTC
Suite à l'accusation de la FTC sur les "mensonges de Microsoft" à propos des licenciements chez AKB après le rachat, leur réponse :
"Activision was already planning on eliminating a significant number of jobs while still operating as an independent company. The recent announcement thus cannot be attributed fully to the merger."

"Activision avait déjà planifié un certain nombre de licenciements importants tout en étant une entreprise indépendante. Les récentes annonces ne peuvent pas être entièrement imputées à la fusion"

PS : paie ta trad maison lol
https://twitter.com/tomwarren/status/1755626533048209882
    posted the 02/08/2024 at 04:56 PM by khawaz
    comments (8)
    akinen posted the 02/08/2024 at 04:58 PM
    Bizarre, j’étais pourtant sur qu’ils allaient répondre:

    « Sorry, my bad  »
    keiku posted the 02/08/2024 at 04:59 PM
    "Activision avait déjà planifié un certain nombre de licenciements importants tout en étant une entreprise indépendante. Les récentes annonces ne peuvent pas être entièrement imputées à la fusion"

    mais le rachat n'était pas justement sensé faire éviter ca ? parce que quand on annonce aucun licenciement après le rachat, ca veut dire aucun licenciement pas dire, oui mais ceux la c'était déjà prévu avant...
    khawaz posted the 02/08/2024 at 05:03 PM
    keiku ils mettent ça sur le dos de Bobby Kotic et cie. Après, je ne connais pas les tenant et les aboutissants vu que la FTC aussi a sorti pas mal de conneries sur ces 2 dernières années
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2024 at 05:07 PM
    Tiens tiens "un certain nombre" sans blague et évidemment il n'y aura aucun chiffres lachés sauf si le procès va très très loin
    keiku posted the 02/08/2024 at 05:10 PM
    khawaz ca ne change rien , le rachat est acté depuis 6 mois maintenant et en encore parce que la ftc a fait trainer les choses..., donc on peut statuer sur les propos de la FTC mais microsoft raconte autant de connerie qu'eux dans ce cas
    nyseko posted the 02/08/2024 at 05:37 PM
    Vu qu'ils y a des licenciements partout, rien n'exclurait que ABK ait bien planifié 10% de réduction d'effectif.
    khawaz posted the 02/08/2024 at 05:48 PM
    keiku nyseko la chose curieuse dans cette affaire est que cela n'a pas été mentionné auparavant devant les diverses commissions sur ces licenciements prévus de longue date
    raoh38 posted the 02/08/2024 at 06:36 PM
    Dans une fusion il u a forcement des doubles postes, la grande majorité des licenciements sont dans l'administratif.
