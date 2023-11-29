accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
maxps
articles :
15
visites since opening :
22291
maxps
> blog
PSVR2 un début de communication...
Hello les fans de la réalité virtuelle, PlayStation diffuse enfin un trailer pour mettre en avant son PSVR2.
Un début de communication en vue ?, peut on espérer des annonces aux Game Awards...
Bref croisons les doigts.
tags :
posted the 11/29/2023 at 07:41 AM by
maxps
comments (
1
)
wickette
posted
the 11/29/2023 at 07:51 AM
Je vois pas trop le lien avec de nouvelles annonces. Peut-etre on en aura mais un trailer marketing avant les fêtes rien de plus classique
