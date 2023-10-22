accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Baten Kaitos en boite
Il n'y a toujours pas eu de réassort massif sur Baten Kaitos depuis sa sortie ?
Je ne me souviens plus combien de temps ça avait duré pour Klonoa mais c'est un peu long non ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/22/2023 at 02:37 PM by
khawaz
comments (
8
)
lafibre
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 02:39 PM
Si il y a un réassort en ce moment même. C'est parti vite sur Amazon... mais reste à l'affut.
forte
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 03:00 PM
Tu dois mal chercher
https://www.amazon.fr/Baten-Kaitos-Remaster-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B0CCSHLRWC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1OTY0BJAPOOW2&keywords=baten+kaitos+switch&qid=1697986804&sprefix=baten%2Caps%2C264&sr=8-1
ouroboros4
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 03:38 PM
Tu as du stock dans quelques Micromania. Mais uniquement retrait en magasin.
khawaz
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 03:54 PM
forte
Prix au dessus de l'éditeur
cyr
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 04:09 PM
Je pensais que c'était l'épisode GameCube ....
Jamais fais baten kaitos, j'ai pas louper énormément de hit sur la GameCube.
J'ai juste un petit regret, ne pas avoir pris Time spliter futur perfect quand il était a 27€ au moment de la sortie de la Wii....
sandman
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 05:07 PM
forte
c'est pas le prix officiel. Et c'est pas du réassort
ghouledheleter
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 05:59 PM
cyr
surtout que ce time splitter est tressssss bon.
pimoody
posted
the 10/22/2023 at 06:14 PM
Tient
, par contre un peu plus cher que à la sortie et ces jours-ci il revient souvent mais faut être à l'affût :
https://amzn.to/46WQJi8
Pour avoir
5e de réduction
sur amazon :
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article472312.html
Pour avoir 5e de réduction sur amazon : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article472312.html