khawaz > blog
Baten Kaitos en boite
Il n'y a toujours pas eu de réassort massif sur Baten Kaitos depuis sa sortie ?
Je ne me souviens plus combien de temps ça avait duré pour Klonoa mais c'est un peu long non ?
    posted the 10/22/2023 at 02:37 PM by khawaz
    comments (8)
    lafibre posted the 10/22/2023 at 02:39 PM
    Si il y a un réassort en ce moment même. C'est parti vite sur Amazon... mais reste à l'affut.
    forte posted the 10/22/2023 at 03:00 PM
    Tu dois mal chercher https://www.amazon.fr/Baten-Kaitos-Remaster-Nintendo-Switch/dp/B0CCSHLRWC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1OTY0BJAPOOW2&keywords=baten+kaitos+switch&qid=1697986804&sprefix=baten%2Caps%2C264&sr=8-1
    ouroboros4 posted the 10/22/2023 at 03:38 PM
    Tu as du stock dans quelques Micromania. Mais uniquement retrait en magasin.
    khawaz posted the 10/22/2023 at 03:54 PM
    forte Prix au dessus de l'éditeur
    cyr posted the 10/22/2023 at 04:09 PM
    Je pensais que c'était l'épisode GameCube ....

    Jamais fais baten kaitos, j'ai pas louper énormément de hit sur la GameCube.
    J'ai juste un petit regret, ne pas avoir pris Time spliter futur perfect quand il était a 27€ au moment de la sortie de la Wii....
    sandman posted the 10/22/2023 at 05:07 PM
    forte c'est pas le prix officiel. Et c'est pas du réassort
    ghouledheleter posted the 10/22/2023 at 05:59 PM
    cyr surtout que ce time splitter est tressssss bon.
    pimoody posted the 10/22/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Tient, par contre un peu plus cher que à la sortie et ces jours-ci il revient souvent mais faut être à l’affût : https://amzn.to/46WQJi8

    Pour avoir 5e de réduction sur amazon : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article472312.html
