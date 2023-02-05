Somewhere inside the Metaverse...
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Pokémon Pixel Remasters !!!!
Quand la old gen Pokémon rencontre la magie du pixel art sous Unreal Engine 5, ça donne ça :





Le genre de productions que j'achète day one !!!
Youtube
    tags : pokemon remaster pixelart unreal5
    burningcrimson, yanssou, antho, pimoody, leonsilverburg
    posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:12 PM by nikolastation
    comments (7)
    burningcrimson posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:15 PM
    Punaise ça en jette n'empêche !
    liberty posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:16 PM
    Magnifique. Ca serait bien que ça donne des idées a Square et Nintendo pour Zelda, Pokémon....
    yanssou posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:19 PM
    ça envoie
    guiguif posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:27 PM
    Ouais bon qu'on copie le style mais arretez de copier le code couleur, ça devient impersonnel
    pimoody posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:28 PM
    ÇA fait depuis Octopath 1 que j'en rêve, au moins pour les remake ou suite de remake
    thelastone posted the 05/02/2023 at 09:34 PM
    Comme quoi pokemon c'est beaucoup mieux en 2D peu importe le style.
    koji posted the 05/02/2023 at 10:11 PM
    thelastone faudrai deja le faire correctement en 3d.
    apres je suis d'accord la 2d aura tjrs un charme en plus.
