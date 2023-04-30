Le réalisateur de District 9 se montre intéressé par un film sur Metroid:



"Neill Blomkamp is a South African-Canadian film director and screenwriter who is known for the science fiction films District 9, Elysium and Chappie. If he has it his way, he’ll be working on a Metroid movie in the future.



While nothing official has come out about a Metroid movie, fans are no doubt wondering if one could come about following the success of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. If one were to come about, Blomkamp has staked his claim in the idea.



A fan asked Blomkamp on Twitter if he’d be interested in tackling a Metroid movie, to which Blomkamp shared the question on his own Twitter timeline and responded with a very straightforward, “Yes.” You can’t get anymore cut-and-dry than that!



Blomkamp certainly seems like someone who could very much tackle the look and feel of a Metroid movie, and by his reaction on Twitter, it seems like he’s familiar with the source material. If/when a Metroid movie does come around, let’s hope Blomkamp’s name is in the running!"



Ce n'est que mon avis mais Metroid est un projet risqué pour une sortie cinéma par contre une série comme Mandolorian pourrait être fort sympathique.