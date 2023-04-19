profile
Diablo 4 : Kratos jouable (ou presque)
Jeux Multiplateformes





Ils ont recruté la voix de Kratos pré-GOW 2018 d'ailleurs.

Finalement, je vais surement jouer cette classe !
La boucle est bouclée pour les connaisseurs
    posted the 04/19/2023 at 10:30 AM by sora78
    shinz0 posted the 04/19/2023 at 10:36 AM
    "Wakanda Kratos"
    testament posted the 04/19/2023 at 10:44 AM
    Ah oui là c'est en direct du bled ma gueule.
    hanackil posted the 04/19/2023 at 11:58 AM
    Top
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/19/2023 at 12:17 PM
    A fortiori c'est limite du plagiat non ?
    auronlemagnifique posted the 04/19/2023 at 01:02 PM
    marcelpatulacci c'est pas vraiment du plagiat vu que c'est fait avec l'éditeur de personnage. Tu peux créer un peu le personnage que tu veux.
