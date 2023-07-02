.
profile
Forspoken
4
Likers
name : Forspoken
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
118
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3003
visites since opening : 5010935
suzukube > blog
all
Forspoken : Le test de Sheshounet


Sheshounet nous donne son avis sur Forspoken de Square Enix.

Et en bonus, GAGZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ sur Hogwarts Legacy, en direct !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/07/2023 at 08:58 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    famimax posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:10 PM
    Le mec il parle de la politique merdique de Square Enix, et 3 mn apres le début de la vidéo (j'ai laché l'affaire ), il fait toujours son homme sandwich pour nord vpn et n'a pas encore parlé du jeu
    ouken posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:19 PM
    Chuttt un goty on vous dit un goty , je répète un go....a non une daube de plus de square qui est devenu l'ombre de lui même...triste
    keiku posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:25 PM
    très bon test, tout es dit
    guiguif posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:45 PM
    ouken Calmes toi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo