all
Combien vous coûte par an votre PS5 en électricité ?
23 €

C'est le coût moyen en électricité d'une PS5 par an si vous y jouez 2 heures par jour. (avant la crise de l'énergie hein)

Wala ! Plus de détails :


Clair et précis, article non putaclic
    posted the 11/23/2022 at 03:58 AM by suzukube
    mercure7 posted the 11/23/2022 at 04:18 AM
    Plus simple de connaître un bon électricien et installer une dérivation des câbles.

    Je dis ça, je dis rien.
    flom posted the 11/23/2022 at 04:37 AM
    Toi tu veux aller en prison.
