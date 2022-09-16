profile
5 BOSS SECRETS TROP DURS (Elden Ring, God of War)


Alors qui a pété les pattes arrière du dragon d'Elden Ring ici ?
    posted the 09/16/2022 at 07:00 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    akiru posted the 09/16/2022 at 07:22 PM
    LE meilleur boss du jeu après pas le plus dur je trouve.
    shinz0 posted the 09/16/2022 at 07:31 PM
    Le dragon dans Elden Ring ce n'est est pas le plus dur que j'ai affronté

    Saleté de reine des Valkyries dans God of War
    kevisiano posted the 09/16/2022 at 08:01 PM
    Y a un vrai délire autour de la Reine des Valkyries. J'avoue ne pas avoir galéré contre elle
    keiku posted the 09/16/2022 at 08:06 PM
    oui c'est loin d'être le plus dur Placidusax, par contre sa rencontre est marquante
