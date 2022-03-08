profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
16
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
suzukube
Résumé de ma vie dans Xenoblade Chronicles 3 en 30 secondes

Bon, sinon, vous, ça se passe bien ? Elle vous dorlotte bien votre Eunie ? La mienne me déteste (mais genre définitivement lol).

Bonus : Dédicace à @Guiguif :
    posted the 08/03/2022 at 04:24 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 08/03/2022 at 04:25 AM
    Et braise, comment être sûr que Guiguif verra cet article ?
