Gamer since 1984
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Ghostwire : Tokyo
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Tango Gameworks
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Playstation 5
suzukube
Gameplay Ghostwire Tokyo avec l'incroyable ExServ
Ce mec est tellement chill que si vous vous abonnez pas à sa chaîne, j'vous botte le cul.
posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:24 PM by
suzukube
comments (
16
)
suzukube
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:25 PM
Je veux y jouer
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:41 PM
Je suis vraiment curieux de voir les tests.
famimax
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:45 PM
Ca a l'air bien fun, mais ExServ n'est pas non plus si emballé que ça
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:46 PM
Sympa mais sans plus pas day one en tout cas
zekk
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:49 PM
nicolasgourry
famimax
comme quoi il peut avoir de l'intérêt sans VR
famimax
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:51 PM
zekk
Ben justement il est pas bien chaud, alors qu'en VR ca aurait été un évènement
zekk
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:52 PM
famimax
il est à agréablement surpris mais on...
yukilin
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:52 PM
L'ambiance et l'esthétique du jeu sont très sympas. Le reste me semble sans plus. A voir les tests.
De toute façon, je n'ai pas de PS5 actuellement
zekk
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:54 PM
yukilin
c'est ça le réel problème du jeu
victornewman
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:56 PM
suzukube
"l'incroyable ExServ" mais MDR
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:56 PM
zekk
je t'ai dit ça, rappel toi "je vais te donner un exemple, j'aime le cinéma, quand je vois certaines bande annonce, je me dis "ça j'irais le voir au cinéma", il est possible de voir un film sur un téléphone portable, mais pour moi, il y a des films qui perdent quasiment tout leur intérêt à être vu sur un téléphone portable, ça veut pas dire que le film n'a plus aucun intérêt, car que ce soit sur le téléphone portable ou au cinéma, c'est le même scénario, le même jeux d'acteurs ect mais ils prends toute sa dimension au cinéma.
donc je pourrais faire une phrase du style "The Batman sans une salle de cinéma c'est comme voir Avatar sans la "3D" , ça n'a quasiment aucun intérêt".
zekk
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 07:58 PM
nicolasgourry
c'était surtout une boutade, suite à vos notifications inutiles tout à l'heure ! Suite à notre discussion précédente, j'ai mieux compris ton discours
hanackil
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 08:08 PM
Je le prendrais courant avril je pense .
famimax
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 08:12 PM
Sinon vous avez Chieze qui joue a GTAV sur PS5 en ce moment :
https://youtu.be/H0c5mbFZAho
madd
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 08:31 PM
L’incroyable exsev ?
metroidvania
posted
the 03/14/2022 at 08:58 PM
Il est bcp plus incroyable que toi, ça c est sûr
