Ghostwire : Tokyo
name : Ghostwire : Tokyo
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Playstation 5
Gameplay Ghostwire Tokyo avec l'incroyable ExServ


Ce mec est tellement chill que si vous vous abonnez pas à sa chaîne, j'vous botte le cul.
    phase1
    posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:24 PM by suzukube
    comments (16)
    suzukube posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:25 PM
    Je veux y jouer
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:41 PM
    Je suis vraiment curieux de voir les tests.
    famimax posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:45 PM
    Ca a l'air bien fun, mais ExServ n'est pas non plus si emballé que ça
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:46 PM
    Sympa mais sans plus pas day one en tout cas
    zekk posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:49 PM
    nicolasgourry famimax comme quoi il peut avoir de l'intérêt sans VR
    famimax posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:51 PM
    zekk Ben justement il est pas bien chaud, alors qu'en VR ca aurait été un évènement
    zekk posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:52 PM
    famimax il est à agréablement surpris mais on...
    yukilin posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:52 PM
    L'ambiance et l'esthétique du jeu sont très sympas. Le reste me semble sans plus. A voir les tests.
    De toute façon, je n'ai pas de PS5 actuellement
    zekk posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:54 PM
    yukilin c'est ça le réel problème du jeu
    victornewman posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:56 PM
    suzukube "l'incroyable ExServ" mais MDR
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:56 PM
    zekk je t'ai dit ça, rappel toi "je vais te donner un exemple, j'aime le cinéma, quand je vois certaines bande annonce, je me dis "ça j'irais le voir au cinéma", il est possible de voir un film sur un téléphone portable, mais pour moi, il y a des films qui perdent quasiment tout leur intérêt à être vu sur un téléphone portable, ça veut pas dire que le film n'a plus aucun intérêt, car que ce soit sur le téléphone portable ou au cinéma, c'est le même scénario, le même jeux d'acteurs ect mais ils prends toute sa dimension au cinéma.
    donc je pourrais faire une phrase du style "The Batman sans une salle de cinéma c'est comme voir Avatar sans la "3D" , ça n'a quasiment aucun intérêt".
    zekk posted the 03/14/2022 at 07:58 PM
    nicolasgourry c'était surtout une boutade, suite à vos notifications inutiles tout à l'heure ! Suite à notre discussion précédente, j'ai mieux compris ton discours
    hanackil posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:08 PM
    Je le prendrais courant avril je pense .
    famimax posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:12 PM
    Sinon vous avez Chieze qui joue a GTAV sur PS5 en ce moment :
    https://youtu.be/H0c5mbFZAho
    madd posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:31 PM
    L’incroyable exsev ?
    metroidvania posted the 03/14/2022 at 08:58 PM
    Il est bcp plus incroyable que toi, ça c est sûr
