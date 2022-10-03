profile
Jeux Vidéo
sora78
sora78
[PC] Overwatch 2 : une beta PVP en Avril !
Jeux Multiplateformes







/ - https://playoverwatch.com/fr-fr/beta/#optin
    posted the 03/10/2022 at 05:45 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    suzukube posted the 03/10/2022 at 06:03 PM
    Alive
    matarise posted the 03/10/2022 at 06:13 PM
    qui fait toujours quelque parti de temp en temp et n'a jamais arrêter c'est moi sa sera donc avec plaisir de faire cette beta.
    dabaz posted the 03/10/2022 at 06:40 PM
    J'ai un message d'erreur quand j’essaye de m'inscrire.
    elenaa posted the 03/10/2022 at 06:44 PM
    dabaz Pareil pour moi...
    colt posted the 03/10/2022 at 06:55 PM
    oh yeah
    zevoodoo posted the 03/10/2022 at 07:39 PM
    matarise idem. D.Va me manquerait trop
