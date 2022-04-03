¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
117
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2550
visites since opening : 3844736
suzukube > blog
all
PS3 : la CONSOLE "IMPOSSIBLE" À HACK !
Conkerax a réalisé un petit documentaire sur l'histoire du hack autour de la PS3, très intéressant.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2022 at 12:34 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    altendorf posted the 03/04/2022 at 12:35 AM
    Pourtant il y en a eu des hacks ^^
    sunlightize posted the 03/04/2022 at 01:01 AM
    Je l'ai vécu à l'époque ! J'avais hacké ma PS3 avec ma Calculatrice 89Ti.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo