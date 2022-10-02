accueil
Gamer since 1984
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
name :
Bayonetta 3
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
PlatinumGames
genre :
action
Who likes this ?
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Mais où est ma queen préférée ?
Bayonetta 3 méritait une place de choix dans ce Nintendo Direct
(Bon, ça veut surtout dire qu'elle arrivera au second semestre 2022).
posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:59 AM by
suzukube
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:25 AM
"consacré
principalement
aux jeux Nintendo Switch à venir pendant
la première moitié de 2022
."
https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597?cxt=HHwWisC5kfmeo7EpAAAA
suzukube
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:32 AM
nicolasgourry
Xenoblade Chronicles III arrive vachement dans la première moitié de 2022, c'est-à-dire
SEPTEMBRE
.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:36 AM
suzukube
"principalement", ça veut pas dire que "la première moitié de 2022", mais c'est d'abord ça, il faut bien qu'il garde des dates de sortie pour l'E3 2022 (pour les jeux de fin d'année Octobre/Novembre voir Décembre).
duff15
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:54 AM
Au niveau du début de l'intro,je préfère tout de même le style Itagaki.
C'était plutôt
cool
suzukube
posted
the 02/10/2022 at 01:59 AM
nicolasgourry
Je voulais échanger Xenoblade Chronicles 3 par Bayonetta 3
