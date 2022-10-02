¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Bayonetta 3
name : Bayonetta 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action
suzukube
articles : 2514
visites since opening : 3767496
Mais où est ma queen préférée ?


Bayonetta 3 méritait une place de choix dans ce Nintendo Direct

(Bon, ça veut surtout dire qu'elle arrivera au second semestre 2022).
    posted the 02/10/2022 at 12:59 AM by suzukube
    comments (5)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:25 AM
    "consacré principalement aux jeux Nintendo Switch à venir pendant la première moitié de 2022."
    https://twitter.com/NintendoFrance/status/1491050449105006597?cxt=HHwWisC5kfmeo7EpAAAA
    suzukube posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:32 AM
    nicolasgourry Xenoblade Chronicles III arrive vachement dans la première moitié de 2022, c'est-à-dire SEPTEMBRE.
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:36 AM
    suzukube "principalement", ça veut pas dire que "la première moitié de 2022", mais c'est d'abord ça, il faut bien qu'il garde des dates de sortie pour l'E3 2022 (pour les jeux de fin d'année Octobre/Novembre voir Décembre).
    duff15 posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:54 AM
    Au niveau du début de l'intro,je préfère tout de même le style Itagaki.
    C'était plutôt cool
    suzukube posted the 02/10/2022 at 01:59 AM
    nicolasgourry Je voulais échanger Xenoblade Chronicles 3 par Bayonetta 3
