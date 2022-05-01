profile
Chiffres de ventes jeux
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4/PS5) a atteins la barre des 8 millions de ventes

Hyrule Warrior (Switch) est lui à 4 millions de jeux distribués (physique et téléchargement)
    posted the 01/05/2022 at 09:36 AM by newtechnix
    comments (10)
    fretide posted the 01/05/2022 at 09:38 AM
    Il sort quand qsur pc ghost of sushi?
    guiguif posted the 01/05/2022 at 09:40 AM
    fretide en Avril
    kikoo31 posted the 01/05/2022 at 09:40 AM
    fretide va se faire démonter par les pro S dans 3 2 1 ...
    fdestroyer posted the 01/05/2022 at 10:25 AM
    Je l'ai commencé sur PS5, j'adore, c'est un bijoux.
    kujiraldine posted the 01/05/2022 at 10:28 AM
    guiguif : il me semblait que les dernières infos parlaient du 8 février prochain. Tu as eu l'info pour d'avril où ?
    fretide posted the 01/05/2022 at 10:44 AM
    kikoo31
    Bah pourquoi? Ça va booster les ventes
    guiguif posted the 01/05/2022 at 10:46 AM
    kujiraldine c'etait une blague

    Et ya aucune chance qu'il sorte le 8 Fevrier, il va pas sortir dans un mois alors qu'il n'y a aucune annonce.
    sora78 posted the 01/05/2022 at 11:02 AM
    Incroyable ce jeu vraiment, c'est l'un des rares jeux de la génération précédente qui m'habite encore avec Persona 5, Bloodborne et God Of War.

    Les références à Shadow Of The Colossus, Bloodborne et God Of War sont ouf dans la director's cut

    https://youtu.be/4vGosKrCMSU?t=155
    kikoo31 posted the 01/05/2022 at 12:28 PM
    fretide oui tu as raison , personne ne t a démonter finalement
    leonr4 posted the 01/05/2022 at 02:44 PM
    Et toujours rien pour TLOU2
