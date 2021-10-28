¯\_(ツ)_/¯
profile
suzukube
114
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2375
visites since opening : 3363941
suzukube > blog
all
Xbox 2042 : Le futur du jeu vidéo ?
Microsoft imagine le futur du jeu vidéo à travers Xbox 2042, une campagne de pub pour Battlefield 2042 !



De quoi faire frémir pas mal d'amateurs de technologie !
Otakugame.fr - https://en.otakugame.fr/xbox-2042-image-the-future-of-gaming-xbox/
    tags : nintendo switch oled
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/28/2021 at 09:46 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    skuldleif posted the 10/28/2021 at 09:49 PM
    AHAHAH jamais de la vie je met des lentilles pour du JV ..
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2021 at 09:55 PM
    skuldleif Spa grave tu mettras les lunettes VR !
    victornewman posted the 10/28/2021 at 11:08 PM
    vous inquiétez pas trop en 2042 l'homme aura totalement disparue
    ravyxxs posted the 10/28/2021 at 11:32 PM
    victornewman Non avant ça,y aura plus d'eau
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo