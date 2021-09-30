Software Sales
1 [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 111,852 (New)
2 [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 42,074 (New)
3 [PS5] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 33,151 (New)
4 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 21,909 (126,317)
5 [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 15,224 (199,668 )
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,937 (2,204,855)
7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,489 (2,843,132)
8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,108 (4,063,247)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,185 (4,431,232)
10 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7,104 (2,381,682)
Hardware Sales
1 Switch – 36,294 (17,133,268 )
2 PlayStation 5 – 22,545 (898,102)
3 Switch Lite – 10,003 (4,071,757)
4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,936 (174,094)
5 PlayStation 4 – 1,641 (7,811,573)
6 Xbox Series S – 1,601 (32,624)
7 Xbox Series X – 1,042 (62,385)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 588 (1,174,071)
Le Tokyo Games Show vient de confirmer l'impression que les Japonais sont, niveau jeux vidéo, complétement à la ramasse.
Un bon score pour Lost Judgment mais rien de ouf
Exactement! Le Japon c'est LE pays du JV!
Heureusement que la bas ce n'est pas que Fifa, Call Of et autres Fortnite & Cie.