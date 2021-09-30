profile
TOP Japon, l'ex-pays du JV
Software Sales
1 [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 111,852 (New)
2 [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 42,074 (New)
3 [PS5] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 33,151 (New)
4 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 21,909 (126,317)
5 [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 15,224 (199,668 )
6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,937 (2,204,855)
7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,489 (2,843,132)
8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,108 (4,063,247)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,185 (4,431,232)
10 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7,104 (2,381,682)

Hardware Sales
1 Switch – 36,294 (17,133,268 )
2 PlayStation 5 – 22,545 (898,102)
3 Switch Lite – 10,003 (4,071,757)
4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,936 (174,094)
5 PlayStation 4 – 1,641 (7,811,573)
6 Xbox Series S – 1,601 (32,624)
7 Xbox Series X – 1,042 (62,385)
8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 588 (1,174,071)

Le Tokyo Games Show vient de confirmer l'impression que les Japonais sont, niveau jeux vidéo, complétement à la ramasse.

Un bon score pour Lost Judgment mais rien de ouf
    posted the 09/30/2021 at 04:54 PM by newtechnix
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:03 PM
    apres comme d'hab se sont les ventes physiques, on ne connait pas les ventes demats
    playxtendo posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:04 PM
    Du moment ou on adule pas Sony alors on comprends rien au jeu video ... tres inteligent comme point de vue
    grundbeld posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:09 PM
    Pourquoi à la ramasse ?
    mykle333 posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:11 PM
    playxtendo
    Exactement! Le Japon c'est LE pays du JV!
    Heureusement que la bas ce n'est pas que Fifa, Call Of et autres Fortnite & Cie.
    namiswan posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Une année Famitsu avait montré le top avec les ventes demats dommage qu'ils ne font pas tout le temps.
    playxtendo posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:19 PM
    Mykle333 C4est surtout que vouloir que le gout de tout le monde corresponde au sien est vraiment un comportement completement nul...
    djfab posted the 09/30/2021 at 05:36 PM
    Playxtendo : le problème avec le Japon d'aujourd'hui c'est qu'ils ne jouent quasiment à du Nintendo et sont fermés au reste, c'est assez triste je trouve ! Comparé au temps de la Super Nintendo ou des premières Play, les temps ont bien changé ! Je comprends tout à fait Newtechnix quand il parle de l'ex pays du jeu vidéo ! Est-ce lié au fait que les japonais ne font plus beaucoup de gros jeux comme à l'époque ? Probablement !
