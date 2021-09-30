Software Sales

1 [PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 111,852 (New)

2 [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 42,074 (New)

3 [PS5] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 33,151 (New)

4 [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 21,909 (126,317)

5 [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 15,224 (199,668 )

6 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 12,937 (2,204,855)

7 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,489 (2,843,132)

8 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,108 (4,063,247)

9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 8,185 (4,431,232)

10 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7,104 (2,381,682)



Hardware Sales

1 Switch – 36,294 (17,133,268 )

2 PlayStation 5 – 22,545 (898,102)

3 Switch Lite – 10,003 (4,071,757)

4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,936 (174,094)

5 PlayStation 4 – 1,641 (7,811,573)

6 Xbox Series S – 1,601 (32,624)

7 Xbox Series X – 1,042 (62,385)

8 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 588 (1,174,071)



Le Tokyo Games Show vient de confirmer l'impression que les Japonais sont, niveau jeux vidéo, complétement à la ramasse.



Un bon score pour Lost Judgment mais rien de ouf