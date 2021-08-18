profile
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 : Les différences 1.2 / 1.3 sur PS4/PS5


Je vous laisse jouer au jeu des 7 différences, je file jouer à Tales of Arise moi

Sinon visiblement le jeu tourne en 30 fps sur PS4 now. Faudra pas s'attendre à bien mieux je pense...
    posted the 08/18/2021 at 06:21 PM by suzukube
    comments (9)
    saram posted the 08/18/2021 at 06:25 PM
    Les rues sont toujours vides.
    yukilin posted the 08/18/2021 at 06:26 PM
    C'est quoi Cyberpunk?
    jowy14 posted the 08/18/2021 at 06:38 PM
    saram c’est clair !!
    Ça saute aux yeux, 3 NPC et 2 voitures…

    J’y jouerai un jour, mais j’attends la vraie version PS5 et peut-être même la 2.0 voir 3.0
    cijfer posted the 08/18/2021 at 06:51 PM
    J'attends la vraie version PS5 aussi.
    hanackil posted the 08/18/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Pareil j'attends la version ps5 même si je l'ai déjà kiffé sur pro à sa sortie
    wazaaabi posted the 08/18/2021 at 07:12 PM
    Je l’ai acheté il y a quelques semaines j’attends aussi la version ps5
    altendorf posted the 08/18/2021 at 07:20 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qON17rGUHYc
    darkxehanort94 posted the 08/18/2021 at 07:49 PM
    C'est Cypernul !
    narphe1 posted the 08/18/2021 at 08:02 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3Mmzs8g7Ig
