name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
kurosama
> blog
Que vont nous pondre ces équipes..
...sur Ps5 quand tu vois ce qu'ils font d'une Ps4.?
Juste pour le plaisir de revoir Nathan et Kratos et constater qu'ils mettent encore des claques.( en plus d'être de putain de bons jeux ).
pourleplaisir
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 06/16/2021 at 03:33 AM by
kurosama
kurosama
comments (
15
)
15
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 04:53 AM
Que vont nous pondre ces équipes ? Du "crunch" et quelques burn-out...
kurosama
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 04:57 AM
burningcrimson
ah ça apres...aie.
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:22 AM
"juste pour le plaisir de revoir Nathan et
Kratos
et constater qu'ils mettent encore des claques"
Je sais j en met souvent
megadeth
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:30 AM
les mêmes jeux mais en plus beau avec le même gameplay sans aucunes révolution a attendre.
palan
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:43 AM
kurosama
god od war ragnarock étant cross gen, je pense plutot qu'il faudra attendre leurs prochain gros jeux.
Naughty dog ça va prendre encore minimum 2 ans pour leurs prochain projet.
kurosama
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:44 AM
megadeth
qu'attendrais-tu comme révolutions de gameplay?
suzukube
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 05:45 AM
Pkoi les couleurs sont aussi dégueulasses dans les 2 vidéos lol
liquidsnake66
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 06:25 AM
Autant god of war tuait autant uncharted 4 est vraiment useless
calishnikov
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 06:50 AM
Autant god of War sans moi j'accroche pas, autant naughty dog ils me feront acheter une Ps5 si j'en ai pas déjà une d'ici la.
marcus62
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 07:03 AM
Santa Monica sont sur God of War Ragnarok et a priori serait un autre jeu en parallèle (nouvelle licence ?)
Naughty Dog serait sur :
- Un jeu multijoueur (probablement le mode multijoueur de The Last of Us Part II)
- Un remake de The Last of Us
- The Last of Us Part III (en pré-production, ébauche de scénario selon Druckmann)
- Probablement un autre jeu AAA (nouvelle licence ?) en full production en parallèle.
playstation2008
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 07:12 AM
kratoszeus
et comment oses-tu mettre le nom de ton sale père, après tout ce qu'il t'a fait et ce que TU lui as fais ???
A moins que ce soit là une forme de regret et de recherche de pardon en partageant une vie commune sur la toile du web ? ... Ce serait assez poétique
amario
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 07:22 AM
Laissez tomber avec Uncharted. Cette série me soule. Qu’ils bossent sur une nouvelle licence ou sur LOU
marcus62
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 07:30 AM
amario
: Ce n'est pas parce que la licence Uncharted te soule que Playstation doit arrêter la licence où plusieurs millions de fans de la licence Uncharted dont moi attendent avec impatience son retour.
Surtout que, a priori selon les rumeurs, ce ne sera pas Naughty Dog qui s'occupe du prochain Uncharted.
shambala93
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 07:39 AM
marcus62
Ils vont encore faire un TLOU ? Et un remake ? L’enfer ...
marcus62
posted
the 06/16/2021 at 08:01 AM
shambala93
: Le remake c'est selon les dernières rumeurs et The Last of Us Part III a été confirmé par Druckmann qui vient de commencer l'écriture.
Moi étant fan de The Last of Us, ça me dérange pas, au contraire
