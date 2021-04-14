accueil
Gamer since 1984
Le blog de jeux vidéo 100% otaku !
...
suzukube
Aloy confirmé dans Fortnite pour le 15 avril
https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR/status/1381958135296970753
Confirmé ingame aussi
!
Youhou ^^ !
Bonus : Du bonheur plein les mirettes avec Kratos ft. Pokimane
posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:11 AM by
suzukube
comments (
4
)
suzukube
posted
the 04/14/2021 at 12:12 AM
J'suis PTDR les tweets sous le tweet de PSFR :
Р̶о̶ж̶н̶а̶п̶у̶р̶
Wazkaan
·
10h
En réponse à
PlayStationFR
Si vous mettez Ratchet & Clank dans Fortnite, je passe chez Xbox. Vous souillez d'excellents licences qui ne méritent pas d'être rabaissé dans un jeu de gogol.
L'argent...
lion93
posted
the 04/14/2021 at 12:15 AM
En vrai, il devrait mettre des Skins des God-pro constructeur de Gamekyo. à Savoir la triforce Link, Voldemort et Diablo. ça ferait un carton sur Fornite. Représente ta console, ta couleur, ton drapeau, ta marque!
tsunmida
posted
the 04/14/2021 at 12:30 AM
suzukube
lol "ce jeu de gogol".
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/14/2021 at 12:47 AM
suzukube
Je pensais que tu exagérais pour les commentaires mais p'tain, c'est vrai
Le fanatisme de certains, je m'en lasserai jamais
