profile
Fortnite
11
Likers
name : Fortnite
platform : PC
editor : Epic Games
developer : Epic Games
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
108
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1994
visites since opening : 2736609
suzukube > blog
all
Aloy confirmé dans Fortnite pour le 15 avril
https://twitter.com/PlayStationFR/status/1381958135296970753

Confirmé ingame aussi !



Youhou ^^ !

Bonus : Du bonheur plein les mirettes avec Kratos ft. Pokimane

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:11 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:12 AM
    J'suis PTDR les tweets sous le tweet de PSFR :

    Р̶о̶ж̶н̶а̶п̶у̶р̶
    Wazkaan
    ·
    10h
    En réponse à
    PlayStationFR
    Si vous mettez Ratchet & Clank dans Fortnite, je passe chez Xbox. Vous souillez d'excellents licences qui ne méritent pas d'être rabaissé dans un jeu de gogol.
    L'argent...
    lion93 posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:15 AM
    En vrai, il devrait mettre des Skins des God-pro constructeur de Gamekyo. à Savoir la triforce Link, Voldemort et Diablo. ça ferait un carton sur Fornite. Représente ta console, ta couleur, ton drapeau, ta marque!
    tsunmida posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:30 AM
    suzukube lol "ce jeu de gogol".
    xenofamicom posted the 04/14/2021 at 12:47 AM
    suzukube Je pensais que tu exagérais pour les commentaires mais p'tain, c'est vrai

    Le fanatisme de certains, je m'en lasserai jamais
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo