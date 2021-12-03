profile
Encore un orgasme auditif
"La Darksoulisation de Super Mario World".

Bonne écoute à celles et ceux qui ne connaissent pas et bisous aux rageux.



Et la version 64 :

T.L.B. Orchestration - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym8jpnIgC2s
    mercure7, sonilka, gonzales, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/12/2021 at 05:09 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    sonilka posted the 03/12/2021 at 05:24 PM
    Propre. Certains passages rappellent parfois certaines sonorités de la version orchestrale de Super Metroid (surtout le remix de SMW).
    obi69 posted the 03/12/2021 at 05:25 PM
    sonilka C'est vrai y'a un peu de ça.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/12/2021 at 05:59 PM
    Très belle interprétation ! Par contre je préfère toujours la version de DK's Musicbox ! Frissons à partir de 2min27...
    choroq posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:34 PM
    Le premier est chouette, dommage qu'il manque un peu d'électronique avec.
