Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
axlenz
Qui s'en rappelle ?
Multi
L'article d'Amassous et le commentaire de Negan dans l'article juste en dessous du mien vient de m'y refaire penser à l'instant! J'avais beaucoup aimé ce jeu à l'époque sur ma PSP!





MOI
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    negan, shigerumawa, idd
    posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:00 PM by axlenz
    comments (3)
    amassous posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:03 PM
    jm'en rappel il aurait pu faire mieux ou un jeu plus orginal
    shigerumawa posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:14 PM
    Ouzbé !!
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ku8oaK_iEwk
    5120x2880 posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:47 PM
    Je jouais à DJ Max dessus.
