« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
HAL Laboratory
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date :
12/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
[Switch] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate / Nouveau combattant ce soir
Le prochain combattant de #SmashBrosUltimate sera révélé ce soir durant #TheGameAwards.
Twitter
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
olimar59
posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:12 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
17
)
i8
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:16 PM
bon on va arreter internet pour ajourd'hui mdr.
shmawlk44
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:18 PM
Et merde moi qui voulais me coucher tôt mais hype quand même !
pharrell
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:23 PM
Ah va t on enfin avoir Tata Yoyo et son grand chapeau ?!...
fdestroyer
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:24 PM
Putain c'est en pleine nuit chez nous !
axlenz
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:29 PM
Je m'y attendais mais j'espérais pas trop
Imaginez on a l'entraineur de Ring fit adventure
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:32 PM
axlenz
imagine qu'il es jouable avec le Ring-Con et le Leg Strap
apejy
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:48 PM
Le chasseur dans MH ou Sora. Sinon rien
liberty
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:58 PM
pharrell
apejy
Te hypes pas trop
axlenz
a raison on risque d'avoir un truc inattendu mais pas attendu
micablo
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:58 PM
Du coup avec leur nouvelle politique, il faut s'attendre à ce que tous ceux qui rediffusent la cérémonie se fasse striker leur chaine?
apejy
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 02:59 PM
liberty
justement, depuis l'épisode Steve, je fais gaffe
axlenz
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:00 PM
liberty
Imagine l'un des persos random de Fortnite... Je vais REVENDRE le jeu DI-RECT
liberty
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:03 PM
apejy
axlenz
giru
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:11 PM
Cool, mais j'espère que Nintendo aura au moins 1 autre truc intéressant à montrer.
e3ologue
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:19 PM
Cool, j'espère que ça sera un perso Nintendo, y a déjà bien assez de guest.
giru
J'avoue, croisons les doigts.
amario
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:19 PM
J’aimerai bien un perso avec une épée... y’en a pas assez je trouve
apejy
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:25 PM
amario
avec une clé ou arbalète, ce serait pas mal aussi, il y en a pas
sora78
posted
the 12/10/2020 at 03:37 PM
Je vois pas trop qui pourrait y avoir. Les rumeurs d'il y a quelques mois disaient qu'il y aurait quelques Guests mais surtout des personnages Nintendo.
Les conditions pour le plus de chance d'avoir un personnage c'est qu'il soit populaire et Japonais.
Ensuite les personnages occidentaux sont possible mais moins probable (Banjo et Steve sont les seuls personnages occidentaux)
Waluigi ?
Paper Mario ?
Zelda de Breath Of The Wild ?
Geno de Super Mario RPG ?
Héros en armure de Dark Souls ?
Rayman et Murphy ?
