Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
[Switch] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate / Nouveau combattant ce soir





Le prochain combattant de #SmashBrosUltimate sera révélé ce soir durant #TheGameAwards.
    olimar59
    posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:12 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (17)
    i8 posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:16 PM
    bon on va arreter internet pour ajourd'hui mdr.
    shmawlk44 posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Et merde moi qui voulais me coucher tôt mais hype quand même !
    pharrell posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:23 PM
    Ah va t on enfin avoir Tata Yoyo et son grand chapeau ?!...
    fdestroyer posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:24 PM
    Putain c'est en pleine nuit chez nous !
    axlenz posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:29 PM
    Je m'y attendais mais j'espérais pas trop

    Imaginez on a l'entraineur de Ring fit adventure
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:32 PM
    axlenz imagine qu'il es jouable avec le Ring-Con et le Leg Strap
    apejy posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:48 PM
    Le chasseur dans MH ou Sora. Sinon rien
    liberty posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:58 PM
    pharrell
    apejy Te hypes pas trop axlenz a raison on risque d'avoir un truc inattendu mais pas attendu
    micablo posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:58 PM
    Du coup avec leur nouvelle politique, il faut s'attendre à ce que tous ceux qui rediffusent la cérémonie se fasse striker leur chaine?
    apejy posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:59 PM
    liberty justement, depuis l'épisode Steve, je fais gaffe
    axlenz posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:00 PM
    liberty Imagine l'un des persos random de Fortnite... Je vais REVENDRE le jeu DI-RECT
    liberty posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:03 PM
    apejy axlenz
    giru posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:11 PM
    Cool, mais j'espère que Nintendo aura au moins 1 autre truc intéressant à montrer.
    e3ologue posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:19 PM
    Cool, j'espère que ça sera un perso Nintendo, y a déjà bien assez de guest.

    giru J'avoue, croisons les doigts.
    amario posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:19 PM
    J’aimerai bien un perso avec une épée... y’en a pas assez je trouve
    apejy posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:25 PM
    amario avec une clé ou arbalète, ce serait pas mal aussi, il y en a pas
    sora78 posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:37 PM
    Je vois pas trop qui pourrait y avoir. Les rumeurs d'il y a quelques mois disaient qu'il y aurait quelques Guests mais surtout des personnages Nintendo.

    Les conditions pour le plus de chance d'avoir un personnage c'est qu'il soit populaire et Japonais.

    Ensuite les personnages occidentaux sont possible mais moins probable (Banjo et Steve sont les seuls personnages occidentaux)

    Waluigi ?
    Paper Mario ?
    Zelda de Breath Of The Wild ?
    Geno de Super Mario RPG ?
    Héros en armure de Dark Souls ?
    Rayman et Murphy ?
