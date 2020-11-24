Best Multiplayer Game - Fall GuysBest Game Expansion - No Man's Sky : OriginsMobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's JourneyBest Indie Game - HadesStill Playing - MinecraftEsports Game of the Year - Call of Duty : Modern WarfareBest New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandonBest Family Game - Fall GuysBest Gaming Community - MinecraftBest Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan dans Marvel's Avengers)Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming IndustryPC Game of the Year - Death StrandingBest Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the WispsNintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing : New HorizonsMost Wanted Game - God of War : RagnarokCritic's Choice - Hades