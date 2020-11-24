profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Golden Joystick Awards 2020 : six trophées pour The Last of Us 2


Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2
Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys
Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2
Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky : Origins
Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
Best Audio - The Last of Us 2
Best Indie Game - Hades
Still Playing - Minecraft
Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog (The Last of Us 2)
Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
Best Family Game - Fall Guys
Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan dans Marvel's Avengers)
Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Most Wanted Game - God of War : Ragnarok
Critic's Choice - Hades
Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
GamesRadar - https://www.gamesradar.com/every-winner-at-the-golden-joystick-awards-2020/
    jenicris, serialgamer7, dedad
    posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:11 PM by altendorf
    comments (17)
    jenicris posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:12 PM
    Plus que mérité!
    fretide posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:14 PM
    Normal chef d'œuvre,même pas besoin d'un pc hors de prix pour avoir une telle gifle comme je le disais, les dogs sont des monstres
    negan posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:17 PM
    Il y a quand même un malaise a récompense des boites qui font tombé leurs employées en dépression et a la maladie.
    fretide posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:19 PM
    negan
    Imagine les devs d'halo infinite après le craig gate, ils doivent être en plein crunch
    negan posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:22 PM
    fretide ''Imagine les devs d'halo infinite après le craig gate, ils doivent être en plein crunch''

    https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/facebook/001/411/686/4c9.png
    fretide posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:25 PM
    negan
    Oui ils doivent ressembler à ça avec toutes les nuits blanches à essayer de rendre le jeu potable.
    Force à eux
    populus posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:32 PM
    negan Tu crois que chez MS c'est tout rose bonbon ? Les mecs trinquent aussi avec Halo Pas Finite donc...
    gantzeur posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:37 PM
    Énorme et mérité , il arrive pour tout rafler au Game Awards
    shambala93 posted the 11/24/2020 at 11:50 PM
    negan
    Le malaise est que le jeu est pas mal mais il n’évolue pas. J’ai de plus en plus de mal à voir un goty dans un jeu aussi pauvre sur le plan du gameplay.
    Je trouve que d’autres studios Sony font de meilleurs jeux dorénavant.
    axlenz posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:04 AM
    Très bon jeu et d'ailleurs mon GOTY 2020 par défaut (en même temps il y a pas eu grand monde) mais franchement le jeu m'a moins chamboulé que le 1 qui pour ma part lui est largement au dessus
    fretide posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:08 AM
    shambala93
    Pourtant le gameplay a évolué entre le un et le 2
    guiguif posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:10 AM
    lion93 posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:23 AM
    13 sentinels est au dessus de the last of us en histoire.
    dalbog posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:34 AM
    axlenz

    Moins chamboulé que le 1er ?
    C'est tout l'inverse je trouve.

    Le 2 déstabilise le joueur et va à contre courant de l'attente et des envies.
    Alors que le 1er reste classique et linéaire dans sa narration.

    Bref mérité pour TLOU2, j'espère qu'il aura le GOTY des VGA
    populus posted the 11/25/2020 at 12:42 AM
    shambala93 Le gameplay de TLOU 2 est très bon je vois pas pourquoi tu dis ça et bien enrichie par rapport au premier épisode
    akiru posted the 11/25/2020 at 01:40 AM
    Ca sera Hades on vous dis. D'ou le "critic choice" car les VGA C'EST 90% le vote des critiques.
    kratoszeus posted the 11/25/2020 at 01:52 AM
    shambala93 ahaha critiquer le gameplay de TLOU 2 mais lol.
