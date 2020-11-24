Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2
Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys
Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2
Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky : Origins
Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey
Best Audio - The Last of Us 2
Best Indie Game - Hades
Still Playing - Minecraft
Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog (The Last of Us 2)
Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon
Best Family Game - Fall Guys
Best Gaming Community - Minecraft
Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan dans Marvel's Avengers)
Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)
Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry
PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding
Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Most Wanted Game - God of War : Ragnarok
Critic's Choice - Hades
Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2
Imagine les devs d'halo infinite après le craig gate, ils doivent être en plein crunch
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/facebook/001/411/686/4c9.png
Oui ils doivent ressembler à ça avec toutes les nuits blanches à essayer de rendre le jeu potable.
Force à eux
Le malaise est que le jeu est pas mal mais il n’évolue pas. J’ai de plus en plus de mal à voir un goty dans un jeu aussi pauvre sur le plan du gameplay.
Je trouve que d’autres studios Sony font de meilleurs jeux dorénavant.
Pourtant le gameplay a évolué entre le un et le 2
Moins chamboulé que le 1er ?
C'est tout l'inverse je trouve.
Le 2 déstabilise le joueur et va à contre courant de l'attente et des envies.
Alors que le 1er reste classique et linéaire dans sa narration.
Bref mérité pour TLOU2, j'espère qu'il aura le GOTY des VGA