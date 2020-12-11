Salut à tous,Je viens ce matin de regarder la vidéo de Mr Julien Chièze et un des sujets était que la durée de la Cross Gen chez Playstation serait de 3 années !De plus ils auraient demandé aux studios de développement de faire des jeux PS4 et PS5 en l'occurence cross gen durant 3 années !je vous laisse constater par vous même à partir de la 10 ème minutes.3 années c'est abusé quand même ! Je ne sais pas ce que vous en pensez ? A vous de me le dire !