Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
marceaupilami
marceaupilami
articles : 7
visites since opening : 13450
marceaupilami > blog
PS5 "3 années de Cross Gen"
Salut à tous,

Je viens ce matin de regarder la vidéo de Mr Julien Chièze et un des sujets était que la durée de la Cross Gen chez Playstation serait de 3 années !
De plus ils auraient demandé aux studios de développement de faire des jeux PS4 et PS5 en l'occurence cross gen durant 3 années !
je vous laisse constater par vous même à partir de la 10 ème minutes.
3 années c'est abusé quand même ! Je ne sais pas ce que vous en pensez ? A vous de me le dire !

Julien Chièze - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emcy_RFBH-U
    posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:44 AM by marceaupilami
    comments (24)
    jawolff posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:48 AM
    Que j'aime bien JC mais il dit souvent n'imp'. Tu as déjà des jeux Ps5 qui sont pas crossgen.
    metroidvania posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:50 AM
    Ca me dérange pas plus que ca. Sur ps4 ou 5 y a plus trop besoin de se limiter au polygones. Ca sera plus niveau RT, effets, fluidité etc donc la différence se fera facilement
    famimax posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:50 AM
    jawolff Non c'est un mec de chez Sony qui a dit ça il me semble, que la plus part serait cross gen
    famimax posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:52 AM
    jawolff

    In a recent interview with AV Watch, Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President Hideaki Nishino confirms the PS4-to-PS5 transition period should last around 3 years. During that time Sony will release a mix of next-gen exclusives and cross-gen releases.

    The PS5 was built from the ground up with backward compatibility in mind, and being able to play PS4 games on PS5 was always planned. Now Sony talks about the importance of forward compatibility.

    "In terms of compatibility, it is important to move PS4 titles on PS5, but I have insisted that forward compatibility (supplying the same titles as PS5 to PS4) is important," Nishino said.

    "The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years. In the meantime, how can I keep buying games on PS4? Can the purchased games be played on PS5? That is important."

    "At a certain time, we ask developers to develop on the premise of "cross generation" of PS4 and PS5. Of course, we also need to improve the library to make it easier."

    An early version of this plan has already been laid out with games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West releasing both on PS4 and PS5. Other titles like Demon's Souls will be next-gen exclusives on PS5.


    https://www.tweaktown.com/news/76148/ps4-to-ps5-transition-will-take-3-years-more-cross-gen-games-coming/index.html
    ratchet posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:52 AM
    3 années: 2022 c'est pas grand chose hein.
    psxbox posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:55 AM
    3 année de cross gen autant attendre la pro lol
    klapo posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:57 AM
    Tant que c'est pas imposé aux studios tout va bien.
    potion2swag posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:57 AM
    Ils arrivent pas à subvenir à la demande de PS5. Ca veut pas dire que tout les jeux seront cross gen, ni que tout les jeux exclus seront également cross gen. J'ajouterais qu'on est pas a l'abri de reports donc 2022 c'est la sécurité (notamment pour Horizon).
    maxx posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:57 AM
    Ce que dit Julien texto en traduisant la page (si il traduit bien) c'est que l'hypothèse actuelle est que la transition prendra 3 ans. Il ne dit jamais que il a été demandé aux développeurs de faire des jeux PS4 et PS5 pendant 3 ans. Dans l'article ils disent demander au devs de développer en cross gen mais la durée n'a pas été suggérée. Ça n'a rien a voir. Parler de transition ça sous entend, oui des jeux c'est évident les anciennes consoles ne sont jamais lâchées du jour au lendemain et surtout par les éditeurs tiers. Jim Ryan disait qu'ils voulaient faire passer les joueurs au plus vite sur la nouvelle plateforme d'ailleurs. Donc bref, ça ne veut pas dire que Sony va faire du cross pendant 3 ans, pas du tout. Après on peut imaginer certains prochains toujours cross dans les prochaines années. Des jeux comme Sackboy par exemple si il sortait l'année prochaine en cross je trouverais ça pas déconnant par exemple. Tous les titres pouvant être cross le seront mais je ne pense pas que ça les empêchera de faire des exclues PS5 si le jeu a été pensé pour. On voit déjà les exlple avec Demon's souls et Ratchet contre Spiderman et Horizon.
    famimax posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:58 AM
    psxbox oui, en plus j'en suis sur que les versions "intermédiaires" arriveront rapidement. Sony et MS vont faire comme dans le secteur des smatphone et tablette, avec des nouveaux modèles qui arriveront souvent, et il n'y aura plus vraiment de "nouvelles" PS et XBox, juste des améliorations tous les 2/3 ans
    asakk posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:03 AM
    C'étais pas 2 ans?
    raf535 posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:04 AM
    au moins y'a du crossgen...
    blindzorro posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:05 AM
    J'y crois pas une seconde perso. En 2022 déjà t'auras probablement tout les gros jeux exclus ps5, t'aura juste les jeux multi genre jeux de sport qui sortiront encore sur les anciennes gen. Je suis sur que les prochains AC et call of ont déjà abandonné l'ancienne gen comme ça avait était le cas sur celle là ou ils étaient passé rapidement full new gen
    wickette posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:06 AM
    T’as déjà des jeux exclusifs, perso je préfère des exclus ps5 pour mieux exploiter la console mais clairement c’est au choix pour Sony, il n’y a absolument pas de fenêtre type MS cross-gen.

    Donc bon c’est bullshit, mais au moins MS a été honnête contrairement à Sony qui a caché jusqu’au dernier moment la nature cross gen de certains jeux..
    malroth posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:06 AM
    Cross gen alors qu'il ya deja des exclu PS5 qui ne sortent nul part ailleurs

    Evidemment yaura des jeux cross gen mais yaura aussi des exclu 100% PS5 comme ce qu'on voit au lancement PS5. De meme pour le prochain GT7, Rachet...ect
    giusnake posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:07 AM
    3 ans de cross gen c'est pas la mer à boire, ça passe vite
    echizen posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:09 AM
    Ba oui, des jeux comme pes ou fifa sortent pendant de nombreuses années cross général. C’est pas un drame au contraire et ça n’a jamais empêcher de vrais exclus
    sussudio posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:18 AM
    Tout dépend des moyens mis en oeuvre et puis vu qu'on est sur du matériel type PC, il y a juste à downgrade les graphismes pour les anciennes machines comme sur PC lorsque tu baisse le niveau de détails.
    sora78 posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:18 AM
    En fait les gens mélangent "Sony va continuer à soutenir la PS4 pendant au moins 2/3 ans" avec "quasiment toutes leurs exclus seront cross-gen" punaise faut apprendre à lire l'Anglas ou arrêter de prendre des sources foireuses
    wu posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:22 AM
    Aie
    gantzeur posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:22 AM
    Sony à toujours soutenue sa gen précédente après chaque sortie de nouvelle consoles et pendant une longue période à chaque fois , soutenir la PS4 ne veut pas dire sortir tous ces jeux en cross gen et puis ils sont pas fou ils vont pas couper court avec tout les acheteurs PS4 qui est le plus gros parc installés .
    isora posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:27 AM
    La différence étant moins ouf que l’écart PS3-PS4 c’est pas impossible en soit, ça se jouera juste les temps de chargement, le RT, les détails.

    Horizon 1 était magnifique sur PS4, logiquement le 2 sera pas moins beau sur la même machine surtout 4 ans après.
    famimax posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:29 AM
    sora78 Ben c'est ce qu'il dit Chieze, qu'il y aurait les 2
    yukilin posted the 11/12/2020 at 10:30 AM
    Le cross gen ne me pose aucun soucis tant que les versions next gen tirent partie de la puissance de leurs machines respectives.
    Je ne vois pas pourquoi ceux qui veulent rester encore sur current gen ne pourraient pas profiter des jeux si c'est possible.
