Salut à tous,
Je viens ce matin de regarder la vidéo de Mr Julien Chièze et un des sujets était que la durée de la Cross Gen chez Playstation serait de 3 années !
De plus ils auraient demandé aux studios de développement de faire des jeux PS4 et PS5 en l'occurence cross gen durant 3 années !
je vous laisse constater par vous même à partir de la 10 ème minutes.
3 années c'est abusé quand même ! Je ne sais pas ce que vous en pensez ? A vous de me le dire !
tags :
posted the 11/12/2020 at 09:44 AM by marceaupilami
In a recent interview with AV Watch, Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President Hideaki Nishino confirms the PS4-to-PS5 transition period should last around 3 years. During that time Sony will release a mix of next-gen exclusives and cross-gen releases.
The PS5 was built from the ground up with backward compatibility in mind, and being able to play PS4 games on PS5 was always planned. Now Sony talks about the importance of forward compatibility.
"In terms of compatibility, it is important to move PS4 titles on PS5, but I have insisted that forward compatibility (supplying the same titles as PS5 to PS4) is important," Nishino said.
"The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years. In the meantime, how can I keep buying games on PS4? Can the purchased games be played on PS5? That is important."
"At a certain time, we ask developers to develop on the premise of "cross generation" of PS4 and PS5. Of course, we also need to improve the library to make it easier."
An early version of this plan has already been laid out with games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West releasing both on PS4 and PS5. Other titles like Demon's Souls will be next-gen exclusives on PS5.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/76148/ps4-to-ps5-transition-will-take-3-years-more-cross-gen-games-coming/index.html
Donc bon c’est bullshit, mais au moins MS a été honnête contrairement à Sony qui a caché jusqu’au dernier moment la nature cross gen de certains jeux..
Evidemment yaura des jeux cross gen mais yaura aussi des exclu 100% PS5 comme ce qu'on voit au lancement PS5. De meme pour le prochain GT7, Rachet...ect
Horizon 1 était magnifique sur PS4, logiquement le 2 sera pas moins beau sur la même machine surtout 4 ans après.
Je ne vois pas pourquoi ceux qui veulent rester encore sur current gen ne pourraient pas profiter des jeux si c'est possible.