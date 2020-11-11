profile
all
PS5 préco à la Fnac en approche
Sony


Ça y est, j'ai été prélevé sur mon Paypal, et la console s'apprête à partir pour son point de retrait o/

    posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:01 PM by epicurien
    comments (10)
    alanpayne posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Pareil!
    sk8mag posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:06 PM
    alanpayne, toi aussi en retrait magasin ?
    Moi je me fais livrer, toujours rien.
    smashfan posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:08 PM
    Pareil ! mais toujours écrit mise à dispo le 19/11
    alanpayne posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:09 PM
    Yes, en retrait commande à Paris, et je suis parti de Paris pour le confinement donc je vais pas l'avoir tout de suite
    epicurien posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:11 PM
    Je bosse sur site ce jour là, la Fnac est juste à coté, je sens que je vais oublier de retourner bosser après être aller la récup
    maxx posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:16 PM
    smashfan Moi toujours en attente et retrait sur Paris. Ce serait pas mal de leur part de les lâcher au fur et à mesure. A la fois pour l’avoir plus tôt mais aussi éviter d’avoir un point de retrait blindé le jour J. Ça aurait du sens.
    marceaupilami posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:19 PM
    Pareil commande débité de mon compte et en préparation
    lexiz posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:23 PM
    Aller les gars votre délivrance est proche!!
    calishnikov posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:23 PM
    Mais comment vous faites pour payé par PayPal sur la Fnac, jamais le site ne me le propose
    onihanzo posted the 11/11/2020 at 08:28 PM
    Putain moi en attente de livraison fournisseur... je l’ai commandée le 17 septembre direct pourtant.
