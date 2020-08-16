profile
Et si vous ne pouviez acheter que 3 jeux en fin d'année
Jeux Video







Et vous ?
Interdiction de mettre des jeux encore non annoncés
    posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:30 PM by shanks
    comments (52)
    shanks posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:31 PM
    Ah je viens de voir que Ys IX attendra 2021, je modifie du coup
    guiguif posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:32 PM
    shanks Ah je viens de voir que Ys IX attendra 2021, je modifie du coup noob
    shincloud posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
    13 Sentinels Aegis Rim / Cyberpunk et Medium (bonus : Mafia 1 "remake")
    voxen posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
    Cyberpunk 2077, The Medium, Mafia Definitive Edition. Mais si on a vraiment le Batman à la fin de l'année bah tu vires le Mafia
    shanks posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:34 PM
    guiguif
    Je sais pas pourquoi je me suis fixé que c'était septembre.
    Déçu je suis.
    populus posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:34 PM
    Crash 4/ Hollow Knight Sillksong (si il sort toujours cette année) , AC Valhalla. Si Batman sort en novembre, tu vires Valhalla
    goldmen33 posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:36 PM
    Cyberpunk, Mafia 1 remake, Kena
    joker54 posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:37 PM
    Crash Bandicoot 4 pour sûr le reste je sais pas, mais j'aurais dis Cyberpunk et Demon's Souls Remake si celui-ci sort au lancement de la PS5.
    gadjuuuom posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:39 PM
    je vais acheter que CYBERPUNK et crash de toute façon, enfin ça dépend de demons souls remake, s'il sort au lancement.
    117 posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:39 PM
    Hal......................
    neptonic posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:41 PM
    Spider-man
    Cyberpunk
    Kena
    gunstarred posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:43 PM
    Phantasy Star Online 2
    negan posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
    PTDR elle est belle ta nouvelle génération Shanks
    destati posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
    NieR Replicant, KH MoM et Persona 5 Royal je pense.
    shanks posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:48 PM
    negan
    Bah faut dire aussi que, niveau first party les deux...

    (y aurait eu Astro Bot VR2, il aurait pris la place de Crash)
    l3andr3 posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:49 PM
    Cyberpunk de certain, le reste nous verrons bien
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:50 PM
    Cyberpunk 2077
    Spider-Man Miles Morales
    Yakuza 7
    zekk posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:50 PM
    Cyberpunk, yakuza like à dragon et WD legion
    chiotgamer posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
    Bugsnax
    Bugsnax
    Bugsnax
    spartan1985 posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon
    Crossfire X
    Planet Coaster: Console Edition
    cubia posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:53 PM
    Cyberpunk, Crash 4, Captain Tsubasa
    birdgameful posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
    Cyperpunk 2077
    Watch Dogs 3
    Crash Bandicoot 4
    eldrick posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
    1-Cyberpunk 2077
    2-Crusader Kings 3
    3-N1RV Ann-A
    elvamor posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
    Cyberpunk , captain tsubasa et légion
    rolline posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:01 PM
    1-Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
    2-Spiderman Miles Morales
    3-Kena Bridge of Spirits
    kwentyn posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:01 PM
    Cyberpunk
    Spiderman
    Crash 4
    shambala93 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:02 PM
    Spiderman s’il sera disponible sur PS4.
    Ratchet également.
    Kena si ce dernier sort réellement en fin d’année.

    Pas folichon, à voir si Nintendo nous sort une surprise...
    manix posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:03 PM
    spider
    assassin
    kena
    tout ps5
    fablus posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:05 PM
    Les 3 mêmes jeux que goldmen33 pour ma part
    gantzeur posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:06 PM
    FIFA , Call of et Assassin Creed comme mes meilleurs amis Steve et Dylan
    famimax posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:07 PM
    Spiderman Miles Morales , Yakuza 7 et Kena je pense. Et pour Cyberpunk non autant attendre un peu et se le faire sur PS5/XSX
    thauvinho posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:07 PM
    CyberPunk
    Kena
    AC Valhalla
    goldmen33 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:08 PM
    fablus
    sorow posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:17 PM
    Crash
    AC
    Yakuza 7
    maxx posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:19 PM
    Cyberpunk avant tout.
    Puis star Wars Squadrons parce qu'un jeu de vaisseau dans l'univers de star Wars en full VR ça peut réellement tuer. A voir ce que ça donne mais ça me plaît dans l'idée même si c'est pas un gros jeu.
    Pour le dernier tout dépend de ce qui sera confirmé pour le lancement de la PS5 (spiderman, Ratchet, Sackboy, Kena, Demon's Souls).
    Après j'ai encore pas mal de choses a faire sur PS4
    roxas35 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:21 PM
    1) Yakuza 7
    2) Cyperpunk 2077
    3) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
    xserial posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
    cyberpunk
    outriders
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
    Crash, 13 sentinel, le reste je prendrai sur NG l'année prochaine
    moune75 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
    Cyber shadow bravely default 2 axiom verge 2

    Un classement de vétéran du jv
    i8 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:24 PM
    CyberPunk
    Kena
    ravyxxs posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:24 PM
    cyberpunk
    moune75 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:25 PM
    gantzeur

    Quand je lis les choix je vois que des kevin
    poliof posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:30 PM
    - Cy
    - Ber
    - Punk
    ioop posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:32 PM
    fin d'année ok .... donc pas début 2021

    du coup :
    Little Hope (30/10/20)
    Spider Man : Miles Morales
    Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
    shanks posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:34 PM
    sorow
    wé wé
    drockspace posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:35 PM
    Scorn
    2077
    The Medium
    sorow posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:42 PM
    shanks Ma grand mère (paix a son âme) me disait toujours jamais deux sans trois.
    lamap posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:44 PM
    J'aimerai bien que Tunic sorte enfin.
    sora78 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:55 PM
    Spider-Man Miles Morales
    Crash Bandicoot 4
    Kena Bridge Of Spirits
    thelastofuspart2 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:57 PM
    1. Cyberpunk 2077 X20
    2. Crash X11
    3. Marvel's Spiderman Miles Morales X10
    4. Kena X9
    5. Yakuza X6
    Assassin's Creed Valhalla X5
    Demon's Souls X3
    Watch Dogs Legion X3
    Mafia X3
    Ratchet X3
    The Medium X3
    13 Sentinels X2
    Captain Tsubasa X2
    Tony Hawk X2
    Batman X2
    FIFA 21 X1
    Call Of Duty X1
    Phantasy Star Online X1
    Persona 5 Royal X1
    Axiom Verge 2 X1
    Cyber Shadow X1
    Hollow Knight X1
    bravely default 2 X1
    Little Hope X1
    Nier X1
    Scorn X1
    Kh Mom X1
    Bugsnax X1
    Crossfire X1
    Planet Coaster: Console Edition X1
    Crusader Kings 3 X1
    3-N1RV Ann-AX X1
    Picross S X1
    star Wars Squadrons X1
    Outriders X1
    kadaj68800 posted the 08/16/2020 at 10:57 PM
    Cyberpunk 2077
    13 Sentinels Aegis
    A voir, pas encore décidé pour le 3 ème.
    kratoszeus posted the 08/16/2020 at 11:19 PM
    3 jeux à 60 euros c est quand même 180 euros.
