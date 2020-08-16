accueil
profile
shanks
Et si vous ne pouviez acheter que 3 jeux en fin d'année
Jeux Video
Et vous ?
Interdiction de mettre des jeux encore non annoncés
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kadaj68800
posted the 08/16/2020 at 09:30 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (
52
)
shanks
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:31 PM
Ah je viens de voir que Ys IX attendra 2021, je modifie du coup
guiguif
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:32 PM
shanks
Ah je viens de voir que Ys IX attendra 2021, je modifie du coup
noob
shincloud
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
13 Sentinels Aegis Rim / Cyberpunk et Medium (bonus : Mafia 1 "remake")
voxen
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
Cyberpunk 2077, The Medium, Mafia Definitive Edition. Mais si on a vraiment le Batman à la fin de l'année bah tu vires le Mafia
shanks
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:34 PM
guiguif
Je sais pas pourquoi je me suis fixé que c'était septembre.
Déçu je suis.
populus
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:34 PM
Crash 4/ Hollow Knight Sillksong (si il sort toujours cette année) , AC Valhalla. Si Batman sort en novembre, tu vires Valhalla
goldmen33
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:36 PM
Cyberpunk, Mafia 1 remake, Kena
joker54
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:37 PM
Crash Bandicoot 4 pour sûr le reste je sais pas, mais j'aurais dis Cyberpunk et Demon's Souls Remake si celui-ci sort au lancement de la PS5.
gadjuuuom
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:39 PM
je vais acheter que CYBERPUNK et crash de toute façon, enfin ça dépend de demons souls remake, s'il sort au lancement.
117
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:39 PM
Hal......................
neptonic
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:41 PM
Spider-man
Cyberpunk
Kena
gunstarred
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:43 PM
Phantasy Star Online 2
negan
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
PTDR elle est belle ta nouvelle génération
Shanks
destati
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
NieR Replicant, KH MoM et Persona 5 Royal je pense.
shanks
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:48 PM
negan
Bah faut dire aussi que, niveau first party les deux...
(y aurait eu Astro Bot VR2, il aurait pris la place de Crash)
l3andr3
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:49 PM
Cyberpunk de certain, le reste nous verrons bien
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:50 PM
Cyberpunk 2077
Spider-Man Miles Morales
Yakuza 7
zekk
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:50 PM
Cyberpunk, yakuza like à dragon et WD legion
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
Bugsnax
Bugsnax
Bugsnax
spartan1985
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Crossfire X
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
cubia
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:53 PM
Cyberpunk, Crash 4, Captain Tsubasa
birdgameful
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
Cyperpunk 2077
Watch Dogs 3
Crash Bandicoot 4
eldrick
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
1-Cyberpunk 2077
2-Crusader Kings 3
3-N1RV Ann-A
elvamor
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 09:58 PM
Cyberpunk , captain tsubasa et légion
rolline
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:01 PM
1-Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
2-Spiderman Miles Morales
3-Kena Bridge of Spirits
kwentyn
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:01 PM
Cyberpunk
Spiderman
Crash 4
shambala93
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:02 PM
Spiderman s’il sera disponible sur PS4.
Ratchet également.
Kena si ce dernier sort réellement en fin d’année.
Pas folichon, à voir si Nintendo nous sort une surprise...
manix
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:03 PM
spider
assassin
kena
tout ps5
fablus
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:05 PM
Les 3 mêmes jeux que
goldmen33
pour ma part
gantzeur
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:06 PM
FIFA , Call of et Assassin Creed
comme mes meilleurs amis Steve et Dylan
famimax
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:07 PM
Spiderman Miles Morales , Yakuza 7 et Kena je pense. Et pour Cyberpunk non autant attendre un peu et se le faire sur PS5/XSX
thauvinho
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:07 PM
CyberPunk
Kena
AC Valhalla
goldmen33
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:08 PM
fablus
sorow
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:17 PM
Crash
AC
Yakuza 7
maxx
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:19 PM
Cyberpunk avant tout.
Puis star Wars Squadrons parce qu'un jeu de vaisseau dans l'univers de star Wars en full VR ça peut réellement tuer. A voir ce que ça donne mais ça me plaît dans l'idée même si c'est pas un gros jeu.
Pour le dernier tout dépend de ce qui sera confirmé pour le lancement de la PS5 (spiderman, Ratchet, Sackboy, Kena, Demon's Souls).
Après j'ai encore pas mal de choses a faire sur PS4
roxas35
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:21 PM
1) Yakuza 7
2) Cyperpunk 2077
3) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
xserial
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
cyberpunk
outriders
ootaniisensei
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
Crash, 13 sentinel, le reste je prendrai sur NG l'année prochaine
moune75
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:22 PM
Cyber shadow bravely default 2 axiom verge 2
Un classement de vétéran du jv
i8
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:24 PM
CyberPunk
Kena
ravyxxs
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:24 PM
cyberpunk
moune75
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:25 PM
gantzeur
Quand je lis les choix je vois que des kevin
poliof
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:30 PM
- Cy
- Ber
- Punk
ioop
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:32 PM
fin d'année ok .... donc pas début 2021
du coup :
Little Hope (30/10/20)
Spider Man : Miles Morales
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
shanks
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:34 PM
sorow
wé wé
drockspace
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:35 PM
Scorn
2077
The Medium
sorow
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:42 PM
shanks
Ma grand mère (paix a son âme) me disait toujours jamais deux sans trois.
lamap
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:44 PM
J'aimerai bien que Tunic sorte enfin.
sora78
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:55 PM
Spider-Man Miles Morales
Crash Bandicoot 4
Kena Bridge Of Spirits
thelastofuspart2
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:57 PM
1. Cyberpunk 2077 X20
2. Crash X11
3. Marvel's Spiderman Miles Morales X10
4. Kena X9
5. Yakuza X6
Assassin's Creed Valhalla X5
Demon's Souls X3
Watch Dogs Legion X3
Mafia X3
Ratchet X3
The Medium X3
13 Sentinels X2
Captain Tsubasa X2
Tony Hawk X2
Batman X2
FIFA 21 X1
Call Of Duty X1
Phantasy Star Online X1
Persona 5 Royal X1
Axiom Verge 2 X1
Cyber Shadow X1
Hollow Knight X1
bravely default 2 X1
Little Hope X1
Nier X1
Scorn X1
Kh Mom X1
Bugsnax X1
Crossfire X1
Planet Coaster: Console Edition X1
Crusader Kings 3 X1
3-N1RV Ann-AX X1
Picross S X1
star Wars Squadrons X1
Outriders X1
kadaj68800
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 10:57 PM
Cyberpunk 2077
13 Sentinels Aegis
A voir, pas encore décidé pour le 3 ème.
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 11:19 PM
3 jeux à 60 euros c est quand même 180 euros.
13 Sentinels Aegis
A voir, pas encore décidé pour le 3 ème.