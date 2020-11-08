Mes notes
- mauvais jeu / = sympa dans son genre / + Bon jeu / ++ Excellent jeu
F fini / EA early access
RPG
The Legend of heroes Cold Steel 3 = F
Paper Mario the Origami King +
Steamworld Quest = F
Fallout-like
Underrail expedition core city ++
ATOM Trudograd +
Aventure / Survival
Dragon quest Builders 2* +
Subnautica* + F
The Forest* =
Green Hell* + F
Citadel Forged with Fire* = EA F
Arida backlands awakening -
Zombie watch -
Kenshi* -
Niffelheim -
Grounded* + EA F
Counter Pixel* -
Journey to the savage planet* = F
Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey* --
Valheim -
Aventure & Monde ouvert*
Ashes of Oahu* -
Greedfall* + F
Decay of Logos -
Trials of mana = F
Undermine =
Graveyard Keeper ++
Monster Hunter World Iceborne* =
The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening = F
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild* ++
Ys Memory of Celceta = F
Sword of Ditto =
Diablo-like / Soul-like
Aeioth RPG - F
Shattered tale of the forgotten king =
Hellpoint -
Darksiders Genesis = F
Liberty prime -
Aventure / Action
Gears of war 5 = F
Remnant from the ashes = F
A plague Tale + F
Fallback -
Onirism -
Everreach Project Eden = F
Aventure / FPS
The Outer World = F
Borderlands 3 = F
FPS
Doom Eternal + F
Wolfenstein yougblood = F
Rage 2 = F
The persistance -
Metroidvania / Plate forme
Ori and the Blind Forest ++ F
Ori and the Will of the Wisps ++ F
Minoria =
Space Opera
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw -
STR / Gestion
Fantasy Hero Manager --
Valkyria chronicles 4 + F
Sol Seraph -
Godhood - EA
Feral blue -- EA
Surviving the aftermath =
Puzzle
Baba is you ++
Arise a simple story + F
posted the 08/11/2020 at 03:12 PM by darkshao