Mes notes

- mauvais jeu / = sympa dans son genre / + Bon jeu / ++ Excellent jeu

F fini / EA early access



RPG

The Legend of heroes Cold Steel 3 = F

Paper Mario the Origami King +

Steamworld Quest = F



Fallout-like

Underrail expedition core city ++

ATOM Trudograd +



Aventure / Survival

Dragon quest Builders 2* +

Subnautica* + F

The Forest* =

Green Hell* + F

Citadel Forged with Fire* = EA F

Arida backlands awakening -

Zombie watch -

Kenshi* -

Niffelheim -

Grounded* + EA F

Counter Pixel* -

Journey to the savage planet* = F

Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey* --

Valheim -



Aventure & Monde ouvert*

Ashes of Oahu* -

Greedfall* + F

Decay of Logos -

Trials of mana = F

Undermine =

Graveyard Keeper ++

Monster Hunter World Iceborne* =

The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening = F

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild* ++

Ys Memory of Celceta = F

Sword of Ditto =



Diablo-like / Soul-like

Aeioth RPG - F

Shattered tale of the forgotten king =

Hellpoint -

Darksiders Genesis = F

Liberty prime -



Aventure / Action

Gears of war 5 = F

Remnant from the ashes = F

A plague Tale + F

Fallback -

Onirism -

Everreach Project Eden = F



Aventure / FPS

The Outer World = F

Borderlands 3 = F



FPS

Doom Eternal + F

Wolfenstein yougblood = F

Rage 2 = F

The persistance -



Metroidvania / Plate forme

Ori and the Blind Forest ++ F

Ori and the Will of the Wisps ++ F

Minoria =



Space Opera

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw -



STR / Gestion

Fantasy Hero Manager --

Valkyria chronicles 4 + F

Sol Seraph -

Godhood - EA

Feral blue -- EA

Surviving the aftermath =



Puzzle

Baba is you ++

Arise a simple story + F