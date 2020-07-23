accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
.Coco l'asticot.
profile
264
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimeddy
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
130
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sorow
,
tvirus
,
supatony
,
boyd
,
vonkuru
,
youki
,
totoya
,
alexkidd
,
sokarius
,
vincerom
,
grayfoxx
,
m4nhunt
,
escobar
,
tonytru4n
,
balle
,
greil93
,
jazzman
,
zabuza
,
kizito5
,
sboubi
,
voxen
,
trungz
,
lanni
,
svenzo
,
teel
,
papysnake
,
wanda
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
cuthbert
,
strifedcloud
,
musashimiyamoto
,
battossai
,
lucrate
,
estellise
,
sephiroth07
,
asakim
,
minx
,
liquidus
,
dabaz
,
idd
,
alozius
,
aiolia081
,
jaune
,
rosewood
,
binou87
,
docteurdeggman
,
svr
,
hipou
,
stonesjack
,
shincloud
,
achille
,
000000000000000000
,
loudiyi
,
pokute
,
thor
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
kasumi
,
krjc
,
hipo
,
soulshunt
,
shanks
,
momotaros
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
darkvador
,
gunotak
,
drakeramore
,
musicforlife
,
elricyann
,
chester
,
asus
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
darkyx
,
minbox
,
vlade
,
diablass59
,
dx93
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
arngrim
,
nobleswan
,
darkfoxx
,
gizmo2142
,
link80
,
tuni
,
link49
,
jeanouillz
,
heracles
,
bladagun
,
kisukesan
,
kenpokan
,
odv78
,
drockspace
,
spawnini
,
opthomas
,
graamm
,
leonr4
,
ninja17
,
iiii
,
traveller
,
mugimeddy
,
supasaiyajin
,
duff15
,
neckbreaker71
,
darkparadize
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
osiris
,
spartan1985
,
mikazaki
,
iglooo
,
stampead
,
biboys
,
siil
,
crimson7
,
gunhedtv
,
jwolf
,
negan
,
klapo
,
torotoro59
,
receiversms
,
hijikatamayora13
,
cloc
,
kamina
,
suzukube
,
shigeryu
,
altendorf
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
919
visites since opening :
1113402
kurosama
> blog
Le Show Xbox ( en meilleur qualité )
Il y'a de belles petites claques quand meme.Surtout le Forza et Everwild.Pas la plus grande conf mais à froid,il y'avait mine de rien pas mal de jeux et diversité.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/23/2020 at 10:48 PM by
kurosama
comments (
3
)
voxen
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 10:50 PM
Toujours le même probleme, pas de gameplay. Enfin il y en a bien un mais pour être gentil, disons qu'il ne fait pas l'unanimité.
kratoszeus
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 10:56 PM
Une conf faites trop tôt, des jeux pas prêts, des problèmes techniques dans halo(clipping violent des nuages), j'imagine ces pauvres développeurs qui ont du se dépêcher pour montrer quelques chose. MS n'est clairement pas prêt.
ravyxxs
posted
the 07/23/2020 at 10:59 PM
Meilleur qualité
Moyenne à bonne conférence(Stalker 2
merciiii),mais clairement pas next gen,dommage.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Moyenne à bonne conférence(Stalker 2 merciiii),mais clairement pas next gen,dommage.