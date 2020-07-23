.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Le Show Xbox ( en meilleur qualité )
Il y'a de belles petites claques quand meme.Surtout le Forza et Everwild.Pas la plus grande conf mais à froid,il y'avait mine de rien pas mal de jeux et diversité.




    posted the 07/23/2020 at 10:48 PM by kurosama
    comments (3)
    voxen posted the 07/23/2020 at 10:50 PM
    Toujours le même probleme, pas de gameplay. Enfin il y en a bien un mais pour être gentil, disons qu'il ne fait pas l'unanimité.
    kratoszeus posted the 07/23/2020 at 10:56 PM
    Une conf faites trop tôt, des jeux pas prêts, des problèmes techniques dans halo(clipping violent des nuages), j'imagine ces pauvres développeurs qui ont du se dépêcher pour montrer quelques chose. MS n'est clairement pas prêt.
    ravyxxs posted the 07/23/2020 at 10:59 PM
    Meilleur qualité

    Moyenne à bonne conférence(Stalker 2 merciiii),mais clairement pas next gen,dommage.
