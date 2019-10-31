.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 853
visites since opening : 941601
kurosama > blog
Il a l'air sympa ce jeu
Song Of Horror,Episode 2 sur pc.Je ne connais pas,du coup y'en a qui on testé?.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2019 at 10:11 PM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    mikazaki posted the 10/31/2019 at 10:44 PM
    Il et beau tu m'a motivé j'ai lancé le DL il a un côté RE que j'adore
    kurosama posted the 10/31/2019 at 11:24 PM
    mikazaki oui il est plutot bien foutu,un peu moins les persos.Mais c'est pas un gros jeu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre