Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1330
visites since opening : 1438349
suzukube > blog
[Switch/PC] Polyroll / un nouveau jeu de plate-forme ?
Et il arrive le 31 octobre prochain !



après Freedom Planet et Sonic Mania, les jeux de plateforme "speed" sont décidément à la mode sur Nintendo Switch !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/
    posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:26 PM by suzukube
    ootaniisensei posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:43 PM
    Veulent pas faire des jeux en 3D un peu les indé la ? Les platefomeur 2D c'est bon on a fait le tour faut passer a autre chose un peu
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:46 PM
    ootaniisensei J'avoue avoir posté en me disant : tiens NicolasGourry l'a raté celui-là . D'ailleurs je vais l'installer sur ma Nintendo noSwitch Lite et faire un let's play en enregistrant l'écran avec mon smartphone
    suzukube posted the 10/28/2019 at 08:47 PM
    ootaniisensei PTDR j'ai reçu a l'instant un autre communiqué de presse, je laisse tomber -_- ! C'est pour ce jeu : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2zY4xc0OAY
