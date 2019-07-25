accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
suzukube
articles : 1249
1249
visites since opening : 1312508
1312508
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Une nouvelle exclusivité Nintendo Switch pour Novembre !
Vous adorez Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018 et Just Dance 2019 ? Vous avez terminé Let's Sing 2018 et 2019 ? Passez à la Zumba !
Et n'oubliez pas... Burn it up!
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/zumba-burn-it-up-sortira-sur-nintendo-switc
nintendo switch
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/25/2019 at 06:52 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (10)
10
)
suzukube
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 06:53 PM
Sinon il fait super frais aujourd'hui sur mon île, seulement 29°, il est passé où le soleil là ?!
zekk
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 06:58 PM
suzukube
tu nous nargues lol?
axlenz
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:01 PM
ils l'auraient sortie en été qu'il aurait fait un malheur au point de détrôner S. Maker 2 et Fire Emblem
nakata
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:02 PM
zekk
Oui je crois
suzukube
29 ? C'est la température qui faisait à mon arrivée au taff à 9h
jeNeymar
ducknsexe
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:16 PM
On veux de
vrai
exclusivité sur switch
jozen15
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:26 PM
suzukube
salaud
midomashakil
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:28 PM
ducknsexe
il faut attendre la switch pro
suzukube
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:49 PM
ducknsexe
Bah c'est une VRAIE exclusivité. Le jeu n'est même pas dispo sur Smartphone !
nakata
zekk
En fait, je regardais mon téléphone et je me disais : Avec 42° à Paris, bientôt les parisiens vont venir se rafraichir dans les tropiques
jozen15
ouais, non, je confirme que c'est une news trolle, mais y'a pas beaucoup de news en ce moment... Et il faut bien vous occuper un peu ! Cela dit j'ai 'écrit' sérieusement la news sur mon blog - je pense que des casuals rechercheront les infos plus tard
!
nakata
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 07:52 PM
suzukube
ils viennent deja se rafraichir sur la cote d'azur
on marche sur la tête
geralttw
posted
the 07/25/2019 at 08:15 PM
Midomashakil
oula on va les attendre les exclus alors
