____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
profile
Jeux Vidéo
256
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
suzukube
91
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1249
visites since opening : 1312508
suzukube > blog
all
Une nouvelle exclusivité Nintendo Switch pour Novembre !
Vous adorez Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018 et Just Dance 2019 ? Vous avez terminé Let's Sing 2018 et 2019 ? Passez à la Zumba !



Et n'oubliez pas... Burn it up!
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/zumba-burn-it-up-sortira-sur-nintendo-switc
    tags : nintendo switch
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/25/2019 at 06:52 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    suzukube posted the 07/25/2019 at 06:53 PM
    Sinon il fait super frais aujourd'hui sur mon île, seulement 29°, il est passé où le soleil là ?!
    zekk posted the 07/25/2019 at 06:58 PM
    suzukube tu nous nargues lol?
    axlenz posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:01 PM
    ils l'auraient sortie en été qu'il aurait fait un malheur au point de détrôner S. Maker 2 et Fire Emblem
    nakata posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:02 PM
    zekk Oui je crois suzukube 29 ? C'est la température qui faisait à mon arrivée au taff à 9h jeNeymar
    ducknsexe posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:16 PM
    On veux de vrai exclusivité sur switch
    jozen15 posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:26 PM
    suzukube salaud
    midomashakil posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:28 PM
    ducknsexe il faut attendre la switch pro
    suzukube posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:49 PM
    ducknsexe Bah c'est une VRAIE exclusivité. Le jeu n'est même pas dispo sur Smartphone !

    nakata zekk En fait, je regardais mon téléphone et je me disais : Avec 42° à Paris, bientôt les parisiens vont venir se rafraichir dans les tropiques

    jozen15 ouais, non, je confirme que c'est une news trolle, mais y'a pas beaucoup de news en ce moment... Et il faut bien vous occuper un peu ! Cela dit j'ai 'écrit' sérieusement la news sur mon blog - je pense que des casuals rechercheront les infos plus tard !
    nakata posted the 07/25/2019 at 07:52 PM
    suzukube ils viennent deja se rafraichir sur la cote d'azur on marche sur la tête
    geralttw posted the 07/25/2019 at 08:15 PM
    Midomashakil oula on va les attendre les exclus alors
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre