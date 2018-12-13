profile
[GRIS] Le triomphe chez Gamekult!


Avec un beau 8/10 !


Le test (premium) - https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/gris-3050879213/test.html
    posted the 12/13/2018 at 02:29 PM by obi69
    comments (4)
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/13/2018 at 02:31 PM
    Si je comprend bien c'est un délire à la journey (que j'ai bien aimé).
    J'ai peur pour le rapport durée de vie/prix.
    cail2 posted the 12/13/2018 at 02:32 PM
    Tu m'a fait peur, j'ai cru que leur formule 100% payante fonctionnait super bien
    jeanouillz posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:01 PM
    C'est sur Switch ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/13/2018 at 03:02 PM
    jeanouillz PC/Switch.
