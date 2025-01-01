Meilleurs Metroidvania
Top 10 Gamekyo : Metroidvania
10) Prince of Persia The Lost Crown / 11 Points
7) 12 Points
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow
Metroid Dread
Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia
4) 14 Points
Metroid Fusion
Metroid Prime
Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
3) Metroid : Zero Mission / 15 Points
2) Hollow Knight / 19 Points
1) Super Metroid / 22 Points
Mention honorable, Meilleurs Metroidvania avec 10 Points
Merci aux 28 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Ori and the Blind Forest
posted the 03/01/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
Super Metroid devant Hollow Knight et Symphony of the Night c'est n'importe quoi, il n'y a rien de "vania" dans ce Metroid.