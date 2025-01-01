Gamekyo au TOP
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Gamekyo au TOP
1
Like
Likers
name : Gamekyo au TOP
title : Gamekyo au TOP
screen name : gat
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gat
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 01/01/2025
last update : 03/01/2025
description : Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
tags :
articles : 16
visites since opening : 21742
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 2
channel
[Résultat] Top 10 / Meilleurs Metroidvania / Gamekyo


Top 10 Gamekyo : Metroidvania


10) Prince of Persia The Lost Crown / 11 Points


7) 12 Points
Castlevania Aria of Sorrow

Metroid Dread

Castlevania : Order of Ecclesia


4) 14 Points
Metroid Fusion

Metroid Prime

Castlevania : Symphony of the Night


3) Metroid : Zero Mission / 15 Points


2) Hollow Knight / 19 Points


1) Super Metroid / 22 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs Metroidvania avec 10 Points
Ori and the Blind Forest


Merci aux 28 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs Metroidvania
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/01/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    micheljackson posted the 03/01/2025 at 06:18 PM
    J'ai beau être un nostalgique de la snes,
    Super Metroid devant Hollow Knight et Symphony of the Night c'est n'importe quoi, il n'y a rien de "vania" dans ce Metroid.
    keiku posted the 03/01/2025 at 06:24 PM
    micheljackson c'est le choix des gens même si je suis d'accord
    osiris67 posted the 03/01/2025 at 07:23 PM
    Il en existe qu'un seul au pantheon: Symphony of the night. Allez salut!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo