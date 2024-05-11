vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 43 / 2024

Semaine 43 : du 14/10/2024 au 19/10/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree / -1
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (XSX) / Nouveau


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero

PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Sonic X Shadow Generations

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Alan Wake II - Deluxe Edition

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25

PC
Doom Anthology
EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/05/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 11/05/2024 at 07:04 PM
    Y a quoi de spécial dans ce Mario Party pour qu'il performe à ce point ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/05/2024 at 07:16 PM
    e3ologue c'est le plus complet (il me semble) de la licence, de plus dans le genre "party games" c'est le meilleur de la fin d'année (voir de l'année et du début d'année prochaine, d'après les sorties annoncés pour l'instant), il me semble, puis c'est "Mario" donc "le coté bon enfant" c'est parfait pour le genre, tout ça doit jouer.
    e3ologue posted the 11/05/2024 at 07:39 PM
    nicolasgourry apparemment il y aurait aussi un contenu solo et du online plus poussé.
    cyr posted the 11/05/2024 at 07:47 PM
    Merci aux joueurs PlayStation de donner de l'argent à Microsoft
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/05/2024 at 08:01 PM
    e3ologue oui c'est ce que j'ai écrit "c'est le plus complet (il me semble) de la licence" (donc à tout les niveaux) ^^
