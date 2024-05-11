PS5 Semaine 43 : du 14/10/2024 au 19/10/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree / -1
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (XSX) / Nouveau
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Sonic X Shadow Generations
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Alan Wake II - Deluxe Edition
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25
PC
Doom Anthology
EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
