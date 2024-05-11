

Semaine 43 : du 14/10/2024 au 19/10/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 / Nouveau

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree / -1

3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / Nouveau

4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1

5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (XSX) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Dragon Ball : Sparking ! ZeroCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Sonic X Shadow GenerationsCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Alan Wake II - Deluxe EditionGTA V - Prenium EditionHogwarts LegacyRed Dead Redemption 2Super Mario Party JamboreeThe legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdomEA SPORTS FC 25Doom AnthologyEA SPORTS FC 25Minecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.