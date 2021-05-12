Astro Bot – 10
(il est le 33ème jeux à avoir reçu la note de 10/10
C'est le 6ème jeux édités par Sony après :
Gan Turismo / Little Big Planet / The Last of Us / Bloodborne / Dreams)
The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom – 9
Frostpunk 2 – 9
Wild Bastards – 9 (indé)
Starstruck : Hands of Time – 8
Star Wars : Outlaws – 7
The Plucky Squire – 7 (indé)
Deathsprint ’66 – 7 (indé)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 6
Shadows of Doubt – 6
Bakeru – 6
Caravan SandWitch – 6 (indé)
Selfloss – 6
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 10/03/2024 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
Super Mario 64
Gran Turismo
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
Halo Combat Evolved
Half-Life 2
Halo 3
Super Mario Galaxy
Grand Theft Auto IV
LittleBigPlanet
Bayonetta
Super Mario Galaxy 2
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword
The Last of Us
Grand Theft Auto V
Bayonetta 2
Bloodborne
The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
Dreams
Immortality
The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom
Baldur's Gate 3
Elite
Super Mario Bros
Exile
GoldenEye 007
Advance Wars
Resident Evil 4
Drop7
Red Dead Redemption
Super Street Fighter IV
Dark Souls
Astro Bot
OK
et 6 a bakeru...pfu
astrobot c'est mérité franchement, il coche toutes les cases pour le "plaisir de jouer"
J'ai pas fait le jeu, tu penses qu'il mérite plus?
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 6"
Quelle bande de guignols pour ne pas changer.