name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
name : EDGE
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 10/03/2024
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
articles : 41
visites since opening : 163873
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "403" : Notes / Décembre 2024


Astro Bot – 10
(il est le 33ème jeux à avoir reçu la note de 10/10
C'est le 6ème jeux édités par Sony après :
Gan Turismo / Little Big Planet / The Last of Us / Bloodborne / Dreams)


The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom – 9
Frostpunk 2 – 9
Wild Bastards – 9 (indé)
Starstruck : Hands of Time – 8
Star Wars : Outlaws – 7
The Plucky Squire – 7 (indé)
Deathsprint ’66 – 7 (indé)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 6
Shadows of Doubt – 6
Bakeru – 6
Caravan SandWitch – 6 (indé)
Selfloss – 6


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    yogfei
    posted the 10/03/2024 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    leonr4 posted the 10/03/2024 at 12:31 PM
    Les jeux ayant eu 10/10 chez EDGE :

    Super Mario 64
    Gran Turismo
    The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
    Halo Combat Evolved
    Half-Life 2
    Halo 3
    Super Mario Galaxy
    Grand Theft Auto IV
    LittleBigPlanet
    Bayonetta
    Super Mario Galaxy 2
    The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword
    The Last of Us
    Grand Theft Auto V
    Bayonetta 2
    Bloodborne
    The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild
    Super Mario Odyssey
    Dreams
    Immortality
    The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom
    Baldur's Gate 3
    Elite
    Super Mario Bros
    Exile
    GoldenEye 007
    Advance Wars
    Resident Evil 4
    Drop7
    Red Dead Redemption
    Super Street Fighter IV
    Dark Souls
    Astro Bot
    jenicris posted the 10/03/2024 at 12:36 PM
    Les derniers jeux Sony a avoir eu 10 étaient Dreams et Bloodborne chez Edge.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/03/2024 at 12:36 PM
    jenicris j'ai peaufiné.
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:05 PM
    Astro Bot – 10
    shao posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:06 PM
    Ils ont mis à ce Zelda 9 mais 6 à black myth wukong...
    OK
    choroq posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:08 PM
    shao

    et 6 a bakeru...pfu
    idd posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:10 PM
    Space marine 2 a une moins bonne note que outlaws...
    astrobot c'est mérité franchement, il coche toutes les cases pour le "plaisir de jouer"
    shao posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:23 PM
    choroq
    J'ai pas fait le jeu, tu penses qu'il mérite plus?
    wilhelm posted the 10/03/2024 at 01:28 PM
    "Star Wars : Outlaws – 7
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – 6"

    Quelle bande de guignols pour ne pas changer.
    darksector posted the 10/03/2024 at 03:17 PM
    N'imp les notes
    keiku posted the 10/03/2024 at 03:19 PM
    je ne me fie pas a leur note, ils sont anglais
    thelastone posted the 10/03/2024 at 04:06 PM
    Ils ont mis 10 a Skyward Sword ces bras cassés
    abookhouseboy posted the 10/03/2024 at 07:17 PM
    Ah ils font comme les wokistes de Canard PC, meilleure note au mediocre Star Wars Outlaws qu'au potentiel GOTY Black Myth.
