SONY Waypoint
minbox
name :
Stray
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Annapurna Interactive
developer :
BlueTwelve Studio
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Stray sortirait le 19 juillet 2022 selon la Database de Playstation.
Playstation 5
Peut-être que c'est un placeholder mais selon la Database de PlayStation il sortirait le 19 juillet sur PS4, PS5 et PC.
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1529847476856971264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1529847476856971264%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
ps4
ps5
stray
posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:18 PM by jenicris
jenicris
comments
4
)
minbox
posted
the 05/26/2022 at 04:20 PM
Day one
shinz0
posted
the 05/26/2022 at 04:22 PM
Miaou
sora78
posted
the 05/26/2022 at 04:26 PM
C'était pareil pour GOW Ragnarok fin décembre !
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1475511852096528399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1475511852096528399%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phonandroid.com%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-la-date-de-sortie-viendrait-elle-de-fuiter.html
colt
posted
the 05/26/2022 at 04:30 PM
le jour de mes 43 ans balai , bordel....
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1475511852096528399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1475511852096528399%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phonandroid.com%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-la-date-de-sortie-viendrait-elle-de-fuiter.html