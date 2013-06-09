SONY Waypoint
Stray
1
name : Stray
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Annapurna Interactive
developer : BlueTwelve Studio
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
SONY Waypoint
180
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/26/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1851
visites since opening : 5492351
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Stray sortirait le 19 juillet 2022 selon la Database de Playstation.
Playstation 5


Peut-être que c'est un placeholder mais selon la Database de PlayStation il sortirait le 19 juillet sur PS4, PS5 et PC.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1529847476856971264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1529847476856971264%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : ps4 ps5 stray
    minbox, davydems, yobloom
    posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:18 PM by jenicris
    comments (4)
    minbox posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:20 PM
    Day one
    shinz0 posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:22 PM
    Miaou
    sora78 posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:26 PM
    C'était pareil pour GOW Ragnarok fin décembre !

    https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1475511852096528399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1475511852096528399%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phonandroid.com%2Fgod-of-war-ragnarok-la-date-de-sortie-viendrait-elle-de-fuiter.html
    colt posted the 05/26/2022 at 04:30 PM
    le jour de mes 43 ans balai , bordel....
