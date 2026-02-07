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IGN confirme qu'Xbox lâche aussi le support physique


A son tour, Xbox abandonnerait définitivement le support physique, selon IGN
IGN - https://www.ign.com/articles/xboxs-new-console-project-helix-will-reportedly-not-have-a-disc-drive-microsoft-exploring-ways-to-digitize-physical-games?utm_source=bluesky,threads,twitter
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    posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:04 AM by obi69
    comments (4)
    edarn posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:13 AM
    Ouais, c'est déjà plus ou moins le cas actuellement... Faut vraiment aller dans une boutique spécialisé pour trouver 2 ~ 3 jeux...
    ravyxxs posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:16 AM
    C'est évident, les délires de *on a une alternative* (comme par hasard car Sony se mange un bad buzz) , Microsoft arrive à la rescousse pour soutirer quelques joueurs

    Tout n'est que mensonge, le premier à avoir eu cette phylosophie, à inclure et accepter les DLC, la location de jeu, les Season Pass et j'en passe, c'est Microsoft !

    Donc bon !
    spartan1985 posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:18 AM
    IGN confirme que dalle, c'est repris de Windows Central.
    deathegg posted the 07/02/2026 at 12:54 AM
    Rien a branler.. vraiment. Qu il essaie déjà de survivre jusqu en 2028 ces losers.
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