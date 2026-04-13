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ouroboros4 > blog
Metro 2039 sera présenté le 16 avril à 19 heures
Voilà fin du suspense !

https://x.com/ActuG/status/2043677113174118626
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    posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:15 PM by ouroboros4
    comments (5)
    kinectical posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:19 PM
    Ces drôle je viens de commencer le jeu ya deux semaine pour enfin le finir de A a Z et je voit les annonce de ce jeu j’adore ça
    salahkabyle75 posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:19 PM
    Donc pas de state of play logiquement
    altendorf posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:21 PM
    salahkabyle75 Bah après Sony c'est toujours vers 23h les SOP donc cela n'empêche pas que l'événement ait lieu la même journée ^^
    skuldleif posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:23 PM
    xbox first look
    xbox present

    wtf
    kinectical posted the 04/13/2026 at 01:25 PM
    altendorf en plus de ce qui se dit Wolverine sera présenter à se SOP hâte de voir ça
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