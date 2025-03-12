profile
Un trailer et des artworks sous IA pour la collab Street Fighter 6 dans Call of Duty Mobile
Génial non ? ...






Ça arrive le 11 décembre en jeu, mais cette présentation et les artworks sous AI pique les yeux...

Au moins peut être qu'on verra Chun-Li et Cammy avec ces mêmes armes mais dans quelque chose de travaillé comme NIKKE de Shift Up.
    tags : call of duty capcom street fighter activision cod android ios street fighter 6 sf6
    posted the 12/03/2025 at 04:10 PM by masharu
    comments (1)
    naoshige11 posted the 12/03/2025 at 07:42 PM
    Vous devenez beaucoup trop matrixé, vous voyez de l'IA partout..
