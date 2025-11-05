profile
Delta Force : Hawk Ops
name : Delta Force : Hawk Ops
platform : PC
editor : Level Infinite
developer : TiMi Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
suzukube
articles : 3463
visites since opening : 6775498
suzukube > blog
Deltarune : L'upgrade Switch 2 gratuit


La version Switch 2 de Deltarune arrive et vous savez quoi ? L'upgrade sera GRATUIT si vous avez la version Switch ! C'est la fête !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/deltarune-proposera-lupgrade-switch-2-gratuitement/
    posted the 05/11/2025 at 05:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    archesstat posted the 05/11/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Il serait peut-être temps que les autres éditeurs communiquent pour savoir si on aura des améliorations sur leur jeux. A moins que j'ai loupé des infos.
    masharu posted the 05/11/2025 at 05:58 PM
    C'est pour être exacte du cross-buy, pas une upgrade lol.
