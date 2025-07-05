profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
elicetheworld
0
Like
Likers
elicetheworld
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 46
visites since opening : 85777
elicetheworld > blog
La puissance switch 2 évalué
Cette vidéo sur YouTube, indiquerai les capacités du soc switch 2.bien que quelques éléments,reste à découvrir, beaucoup de choses on été révélés.et certaines simulation on été effectué.
https://youtu.be/5KfPqqleBbQ?si=xtlhsdBZlNpaDhww
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/07/2025 at 06:36 PM by elicetheworld
    comments (4)
    cyr posted the 05/07/2025 at 06:37 PM
    Oui et?
    cyr posted the 05/07/2025 at 06:42 PM
    J'ai regarder la vidéo, mais j'arrive pas à voir quel version est la plus joli à ce niveau...
    bennj posted the 05/07/2025 at 07:23 PM
    elicetheworld https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article479890.html
    micheljackson posted the 05/07/2025 at 07:27 PM
    J'aime bien les mecs qui commentent des images fixes qu'ils regardent pour la plupart en miniature sur youtube, ça va vite déchanter quand ils vont voir tout ça en mouvement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo