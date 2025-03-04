profile
Nintendo Switch 2 : on teste ! place aux tests
Votre media préféré.





Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqPzd-yrZhQ
    posted the 04/03/2025 at 03:45 PM by solarr
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 04/03/2025 at 04:48 PM
    Solarr

    J'ai reçu un mail de Nintendo m'indiquant que à partir du 8 je recevrais un mail pour pré-commander la switch 2 , en gros je suis prioritaire ce jour là. Passée le délai, il sera possible de la réserver jusqu'à épuisement dès stock. PayPal est accepter .

    J'ai la banane. J'ai pas besoin d'aller me battre sur un site ou autre lol.
