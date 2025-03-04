accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 Day 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkNm2wmpyto
idd
posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:02 PM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
17
)
17
)
bennj
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:11 PM
Ils disent si MKW sera en 60fos pour 4 joueurs ou encore en 30 fps comme pour mk8 ?
nigel
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:17 PM
Bon finalement le jeu est hyper fluide et à l'air bien plus joli qu'un Mario Kart 8. Les animations, VFX, c'est vraiment hyper bon, ça fait plaisir de voir que Nintendo a l'air d'avoir mis le paquet sur le prochain Mario Kart!
gat
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:18 PM
bennj
J’ai lu 1 joueur : 1440p/60FPS et 4 joueurs : 720p/60FPS
rocan
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:21 PM
nigel
C'est vrai qu'il est hyper beau, très vivant.
giru
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:22 PM
Mario Kart World a l'air dingue... Je pensais que Nintendo allait être aussi ambitieux avec un jeu Mario Kart. Vivement le 5 juin
amamiya
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:24 PM
Le rendu 4k sur grand écran va être impressionnant. Et le concept de parcours ouvert et vivant semble bien fonctionner.
suzukube
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:29 PM
IL EST OUF DK KONG
idd
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:33 PM
je trouve ça sympa parce que le concept de monde ouvert nous rapproche d'un forza horizon et donc je suis persuadé qu'il y aura plein de choses à découvrir sur la map, des secrets et collectibles.
solarr
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:34 PM
amamiya
avec mon videoproj, jouer à DK ou Mario Kart, grandiose
idd
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:35 PM
kong est vraiment joli, les effets de lumière
amamiya
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:36 PM
Le DK a l'air vraiment sympa malgré les couleurs très criardes ! Mais il semble plus qu'un simple DK Odyssey.
amamiya
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:39 PM
Et le fait de pouvoir, en apparence, détruire tous les éléments du décors va être assez jouissifs !
aeris90
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:48 PM
Les animations de DK sont tres travaillé. Il est hyper expressif
aros
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 02:51 PM
aeris90
Oui, c'est très drôle et ça lui donne un côté bien barré
tripy73
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 03:01 PM
nigel
: j'ai vu des grosses chutes de framerate par moment, genre quand la caméra tour rapidement dans un virage lors des cours en monde ouvert, à voir si ce sera optimisé d'ici la sortie mais j'y crois pas trop.
suzukube
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 03:02 PM
Le live est spammé de DROP THE PRICE
tripy73
posted
the 04/03/2025 at 03:03 PM
suzukube
: tu m'étonnes
Oui, c'est très drôle et ça lui donne un côté bien barré