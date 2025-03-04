profile
Nintendo
162
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
133
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5569
visites since opening : 9148019
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 Day 1



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkNm2wmpyto
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (17)
    bennj posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:11 PM
    Ils disent si MKW sera en 60fos pour 4 joueurs ou encore en 30 fps comme pour mk8 ?
    nigel posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:17 PM
    Bon finalement le jeu est hyper fluide et à l'air bien plus joli qu'un Mario Kart 8. Les animations, VFX, c'est vraiment hyper bon, ça fait plaisir de voir que Nintendo a l'air d'avoir mis le paquet sur le prochain Mario Kart!
    gat posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:18 PM
    bennj J’ai lu 1 joueur : 1440p/60FPS et 4 joueurs : 720p/60FPS
    rocan posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:21 PM
    nigel C'est vrai qu'il est hyper beau, très vivant.
    giru posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:22 PM
    Mario Kart World a l'air dingue... Je pensais que Nintendo allait être aussi ambitieux avec un jeu Mario Kart. Vivement le 5 juin
    amamiya posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:24 PM
    Le rendu 4k sur grand écran va être impressionnant. Et le concept de parcours ouvert et vivant semble bien fonctionner.
    suzukube posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:29 PM
    IL EST OUF DK KONG
    idd posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:33 PM
    je trouve ça sympa parce que le concept de monde ouvert nous rapproche d'un forza horizon et donc je suis persuadé qu'il y aura plein de choses à découvrir sur la map, des secrets et collectibles.
    solarr posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:34 PM
    amamiya avec mon videoproj, jouer à DK ou Mario Kart, grandiose
    idd posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:35 PM
    kong est vraiment joli, les effets de lumière
    amamiya posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:36 PM
    Le DK a l'air vraiment sympa malgré les couleurs très criardes ! Mais il semble plus qu'un simple DK Odyssey.
    amamiya posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:39 PM
    Et le fait de pouvoir, en apparence, détruire tous les éléments du décors va être assez jouissifs !
    aeris90 posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:48 PM
    Les animations de DK sont tres travaillé. Il est hyper expressif
    aros posted the 04/03/2025 at 02:51 PM
    aeris90
    Oui, c'est très drôle et ça lui donne un côté bien barré
    tripy73 posted the 04/03/2025 at 03:01 PM
    nigel : j'ai vu des grosses chutes de framerate par moment, genre quand la caméra tour rapidement dans un virage lors des cours en monde ouvert, à voir si ce sera optimisé d'ici la sortie mais j'y crois pas trop.
    suzukube posted the 04/03/2025 at 03:02 PM
    Le live est spammé de DROP THE PRICE
    tripy73 posted the 04/03/2025 at 03:03 PM
    suzukube : tu m'étonnes
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo