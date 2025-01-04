profile
Grand Theft Auto VI
3
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto VI
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
122
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3409
visites since opening : 6644808
suzukube > blog
all
GTA VI prévu à la présentation de demain ?


En 2D bien entendu...

Imaginez si demain GTA VI est annoncé pour de vrai sur la console, vu qu'il sort aussi sur Xbox Series S (vous savez la Potato qui hold back all the Gen en attendant la PS6).
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/gta-vi-prevu-egalement-sur-nintendo-switch-2/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:55 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    altendorf posted the 04/01/2025 at 01:56 PM
    GTA V oui.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/01/2025 at 02:00 PM
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/01/2025 at 02:02 PM
    Oui oui, GTA 6 va devenir une exclu Switch 2 dès demain
    Bravo à Nintendo d’avoir convaincu Rockstar à ne pas miser tout sur la puissance
    peace posted the 04/01/2025 at 02:02 PM
    1h de direct demain
    jackfrost posted the 04/01/2025 at 02:10 PM
    icebergbrulant aucun intérêt pour une console Nintendo, c'est bien les seuls à ne pas en avoir besoin.
    theoucafe posted the 04/01/2025 at 02:35 PM
    Si on est de la team 1er degré : Promouvoir une console Nintendo avec un jeu qui fait la promotion de l'ultra violence ? Aucune chance.
    azaz posted the 04/01/2025 at 03:27 PM
    meme gta 4 ne peut pas tourner sur switch 2
    heracles posted the 04/01/2025 at 03:46 PM
    Ils font quoi ils baisent sur le capot ?
    rugalwave posted the 04/01/2025 at 05:18 PM
    N'importe quoi !!
    cyr posted the 04/01/2025 at 05:31 PM
    Lol peut être pour la switch 3. Vu que le jeux sortira sur ps6/7/8...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo