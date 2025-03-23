profile
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
name : Assassin’s Creed Shadows
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
all
Le moteur d'AC SHADOWS est un BIJOUX ABSOLU


Vive le moteur Anvil, vive la France
    posted the 03/23/2025 at 03:12 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/23/2025 at 03:26 PM
    Je préfère attendre le prochain gros patch début 2027 qui utilisera le moteur "Ancampagne"
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/23/2025 at 03:32 PM
    Icebergbrulant
    mercure7 posted the 03/23/2025 at 03:44 PM
    Allez je t'aide :

    chou, bijou, joujou, genou, caillou, hibou, pou
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/23/2025 at 04:34 PM
