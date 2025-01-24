profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
maisnon
0
Like
Likers
maisnon
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 428
maisnon > blog
Quelles nouvelles IP et suites sur Switch 2?



Lâchez-vous. Si vous pouvez juste au passage formater en liste comme ça :

- jeux 1
- jeux 2
- etc

GLHF
https://www.nintendo.com/successor/fr-fr/index.html
    tags : nintendo 2 suites switch nouvelles ip mais si
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:36 PM by maisnon
    comments (13)
    nyght posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:40 PM
    luigi's mansion 4 en suite

    un mario musou

    un hero shooter dans l'univers Nintendo ça serait bien
    kingkong13 posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:43 PM
    - baten kaitos 3
    - starfox adventures 2
    - skie of arcadia 2 (mais c'est Sega sniff)
    ducknsexe posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:43 PM
    The Mysterious Murasame Castle ( revenant )

    Startropics ( revenant )

    Project hammer ( nouvelle ip )

    Starfox

    F-zero
    maisnon posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:44 PM
    kingkong13 Skies of Arcadia 2 me ferait acheter une switch 2
    marchand2sable posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:46 PM
    Pas de liste mais ça serait bien plus de survival horror pour la Switch 2, je trouve que Nintendo a complètement tourner le dos a ce genre. C'est dommage.

    Un nouveau Donkey Kong 2D aussi depuis le temps c'est la moindre des choses.
    ducknsexe posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:47 PM
    Le Meilleur wario

    Un jeu d aventure de lego dans l univers de nintendo avec tout le roster de super smash bros

    Si Nintendo fait ça il vendent par camion des millions de switch 2 vendu. Succès assuré
    kikoo31 posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:49 PM
    Mario
    ZELDA
    Kirby

    djfab posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:54 PM
    La question est : aura-t-on de nouvelles IP (de Nintendo) ? J'ai des doutes, ou alors des ptits trucs style 1, 2 Switch...
    ducknsexe posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:57 PM
    kikoo31

    https://youtu.be/qeuikwD05C8?si=wmrnObGKxzuzdDj9
    maisnon posted the 01/24/2025 at 07:08 PM
    marchand2sable Ah ça, un eternal darkness 2 serait pas mal

    djfab c'est vrai que Nintendo a du mal à investir dans des nouvelles IP, et puis ils vendent déjà tellement de Mario, Zelda etc qu'ils n'en ont plus besoin.

    Beaucoup de jeux comme le dernier Zelda par exemple aurait pu être une nouvelle IP.
    cyr posted the 01/24/2025 at 08:05 PM
    Faire revenir d'ancienne licence mis au goût du jour....

    Je rêve d'un nouveau advance wars. Ou un nouveau wario Land. Un nouveau f zéro, avec mode en ligne.

    Mais pas de kirby s'il vous plaît....
    kikoo31 posted the 01/24/2025 at 08:10 PM
    ducknsexe mon enfance
    marchand2sable posted the 01/24/2025 at 08:37 PM
    maisnon

    Je crois qu'il y a que moi qui veux un Star Fox Adventure 2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo