accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
280
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
maisnon
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1
visites since opening :
428
maisnon
> blog
Quelles nouvelles IP et suites sur Switch 2?
Lâchez-vous. Si vous pouvez juste au passage formater en liste comme ça :
- jeux 1
- jeux 2
- etc
GLHF
https://www.nintendo.com/successor/fr-fr/index.html
tags :
nintendo
2
suites
switch
nouvelles ip
mais si
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/24/2025 at 06:36 PM by
maisnon
comments (
13
)
nyght
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:40 PM
luigi's mansion 4 en suite
un mario musou
un hero shooter dans l'univers Nintendo ça serait bien
kingkong13
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:43 PM
- baten kaitos 3
- starfox adventures 2
- skie of arcadia 2 (mais c'est Sega sniff)
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:43 PM
The Mysterious Murasame Castle ( revenant )
Startropics ( revenant )
Project hammer ( nouvelle ip )
Starfox
F-zero
maisnon
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:44 PM
kingkong13
Skies of Arcadia 2 me ferait acheter une switch 2
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:46 PM
Pas de liste mais ça serait bien plus de survival horror pour la Switch 2, je trouve que Nintendo a complètement tourner le dos a ce genre. C'est dommage.
Un nouveau Donkey Kong 2D aussi depuis le temps c'est la moindre des choses.
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:47 PM
Le Meilleur wario
Un jeu d aventure de lego dans l univers de nintendo avec tout le roster de super smash bros
Si Nintendo fait ça il vendent par camion des millions de switch 2 vendu. Succès assuré
kikoo31
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:49 PM
Mario
ZELDA
Kirby
djfab
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:54 PM
La question est : aura-t-on de nouvelles IP (de Nintendo) ? J'ai des doutes, ou alors des ptits trucs style 1, 2 Switch...
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 06:57 PM
kikoo31
https://youtu.be/qeuikwD05C8?si=wmrnObGKxzuzdDj9
maisnon
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 07:08 PM
marchand2sable
Ah ça, un eternal darkness 2 serait pas mal
djfab
c'est vrai que Nintendo a du mal à investir dans des nouvelles IP, et puis ils vendent déjà tellement de Mario, Zelda etc qu'ils n'en ont plus besoin.
Beaucoup de jeux comme le dernier Zelda par exemple aurait pu être une nouvelle IP.
cyr
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 08:05 PM
Faire revenir d'ancienne licence mis au goût du jour....
Je rêve d'un nouveau advance wars. Ou un nouveau wario Land. Un nouveau f zéro, avec mode en ligne.
Mais pas de kirby s'il vous plaît....
kikoo31
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 08:10 PM
ducknsexe
mon enfance
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/24/2025 at 08:37 PM
maisnon
Je crois qu'il y a que moi qui veux un Star Fox Adventure 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
un mario musou
un hero shooter dans l'univers Nintendo ça serait bien
- starfox adventures 2
- skie of arcadia 2 (mais c'est Sega sniff)
Startropics ( revenant )
Project hammer ( nouvelle ip )
Starfox
F-zero
Un nouveau Donkey Kong 2D aussi depuis le temps c'est la moindre des choses.
Un jeu d aventure de lego dans l univers de nintendo avec tout le roster de super smash bros
Si Nintendo fait ça il vendent par camion des millions de switch 2 vendu. Succès assuré
ZELDA
Kirby
https://youtu.be/qeuikwD05C8?si=wmrnObGKxzuzdDj9
djfab c'est vrai que Nintendo a du mal à investir dans des nouvelles IP, et puis ils vendent déjà tellement de Mario, Zelda etc qu'ils n'en ont plus besoin.
Beaucoup de jeux comme le dernier Zelda par exemple aurait pu être une nouvelle IP.
Je rêve d'un nouveau advance wars. Ou un nouveau wario Land. Un nouveau f zéro, avec mode en ligne.
Mais pas de kirby s'il vous plaît....
Je crois qu'il y a que moi qui veux un Star Fox Adventure 2